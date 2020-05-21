COVID-19 has changed our day-to-day lives, affecting our employment, our children’s education, our social activities and our ability to worship. And we have begun to see the impact it will have on our political campaigns and election — fundamental activities of our democracy.

In order to ensure Lancaster County continues to be a place where people want to live, work and raise their families, we must continue to elect officials who represent our values. We cannot allow COVID-19 to take away our voice and our vote.

In Pennsylvania, we can now vote by mail without an absentee or medical excuse. On Oct. 31, 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77, permitting mail-in voting in Pennsylvania. The June 2 primary election will be the first election in which this process is used.

I understand many are skeptical of the mail-in voting process because of the potential for fraud. While I continue to strongly oppose mandated mail-in elections that force all voters to cast their ballot by mail, this new mail-in voting option in Pennsylvania will be a crucial tool for the Republican Party and candidates to succeed. The Republican Party is working to ensure this process is secure and protects your vote.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic may keep voters home, especially elderly persons living in retirement communities and nursing homes. They are at especially high risk of infection, and mail-in voting will give these seniors the ability to make their voices heard while protecting themselves from the virus.

Anyone can apply to vote by mail, without a reason or excuse needed. If you think COVID-19 or the prospect of long lines will keep you from wanting to go to the polls on Election Day, then vote by mail.

Our state senators and representatives have worked to ensure the integrity of this process, including safeguards to protect your vote. They have passed significant changes to the previous process of voting absentee.

One of those changes is that you can apply online for a mail-in ballot at www.votespa.com. When applying online, you’ll have the option to enter your email address to receive notifications regarding the processing and mailing of your ballot. You can also apply by mail with a paper application; a record of that tracking process is also available through public information inquiries.

Every mail-in ballot includes a unique bar code that is used to match you and your ballot, a security safeguard. In addition, the signature on the mail-in ballot must match your voting record signature, just like it would at the poll on Election Day.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The greatest reform to the mail-in voting process is that all mail-in ballots must be delivered to the county Board of Elections and centrally kept, counted and processed. The county Board of Elections is also responsible for establishing a chain of custody procedure for processing.

Under the old process, absentee ballots were distributed to individual voting precincts to be counted, which resulted in spotty coverage of certified “watchers.” The counting of mail-in ballots at one central location will greatly improve our ability to watch the counting process to ensure integrity.

Republican-appointed watchers will be present during the counting of all mail-in ballots in Lancaster County.

While no process is perfect, it is crucial that voters cast their ballots this year. We know what is at stake in this election and we cannot allow COVID-19 to keep us from voting.

You may still choose to go to your poll and Election Day and cast your ballot, and I support your choice to do so. It continues a tradition as old as our nation. But I also understand that the process of voting by mail may appeal to many of our voters during these uncertain times.

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County is here to answer any questions you may have about the mail-in ballot process and casting your vote.

Please contact our office at 717-392-4165 or email Contact@GOPLancaster.com. You can also visit our website, www.LancasterRepublicans.com for more information on the upcoming elections and our endorsed candidates.

Kirk Radanovic is the Chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County.