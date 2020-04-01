Dear Dr. Scribblerfizz:

Have you ever done an article on Samuel Fahnestock, of Lancaster, who was credited with the first patent on a counter-top soda water dispenser around 1819? Did he invent any other items?

John Degler

Rapho Township

Dear John:

No, the Scribbler has never done an article on Dr. Samuel Fahnestock. Yes, the doctor did patent at least one other item besides his “Mineral Water Apparatus,” which was, in effect, the first soda fountain system. Yes, this is All Fools’ Day. No, this column is no joke.

Joseph Priestly created the first artificially carbonated water. Jacob Schweppes developed a way to mass-produce it. Samuel Fahnestock created a soda fountain that permitted carbonated drinks to be sold by the glass.

Fahnestock’s system included a barrel of carbonated water with a pump and a spigot to dispense it. This mechanism was designed to be kept under a counter, so nobody could see where the fizz originated.

Fahnestock was born in Lancaster in 1764. He raised six children with his wife, Barbara Becker Fahnestock. He died in 1836 and was buried in the yard of his church, St. James Episcopal.

Fahnestock was an early expert on fevers. After Dr. Edward Jenner perfected a vaccine for smallpox in 1801, Fahnestock ran a November 1802 ad in the Lancaster Intelligencer and Journal promoting vaccinations here.

He had been working in York until 1801, he said in the ad. He had preserved the vaccine he had used in York through the summer season of 1802. He said he would inoculate patients at his West King Street office in Lancaster. So far, he said, he had successfully inoculated 1,057 residents.

After he invented the soda fountain in 1819, Fahnestock aggressively promoted “seltzer, soda and magnesia et soda” at his office and apothecary.

In an October 1820 ad, he said he had patented a system whereby he kept mineral waters in stoneware vessels, not copper containers, to avoid the “nauseous metallic taste” that accompanied the leeching of carbonate of copper into the water.

All of his beverages, he claimed, “diminish thirst, lessen the morbid heat of the body; they are also an excellent remedy in increased irritability of the stomach, and are the best anti-emetics (vomit reducers) that we possess.”

Area doctors, pharmacists and other folks who wanted to make a buck began using Fahnestock’s method of producing what one Lititz entrepreneur called “artificial mineral waters.” Gradually, Fahnestock’s system spread throughout the country.

But Fahnestock made sure he took primary advantage of his patented system. In May 1825, Lancaster’s officials granted the doctor the right to divert water from Roaring Brook, then still running down Water Street, and also from a small stream running through a culvert under West King Street.

Fahnestock used wood pipes to convey that water to lots he owned on Water Street, where he carbonated the liquid. Under a special ordinance, Fahnestock could use the water and return the residue to the streams for 25 years.

Fahnestock died 11 years after that large-scale operation began. Whether the business continued is unknown to the Scribbler, who has, temporarily but thoroughly, washed his hands of this story.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP | LancasterOnline staff, writes "The Scribbler'' column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.