On Tuesday, Lancaster County has the opportunity to choose its next district attorney — the county’s chief law enforcement officer, who is tasked with prosecuting criminal cases on behalf of the citizens of Lancaster County.
In fulfilling this role, I would move the office forward with a fresh perspective, while never losing sight of justice and ensuring the safety and security of the citizens of Lancaster County.
I bring to this position 15 years’ experience as a prosecutor both at the state and local level. I began my career in a district attorney’s office and know firsthand the internal operations and responsibilities of the office. I then spent 12 years in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, where I prosecuted cases in as many as 15 different counties across south-central Pennsylvania.
As a proven prosecutor, I have earned the support and endorsement of the many men and women of law enforcement, including the Lancaster County Fraternal Order of Police and former state Attorney General and Gov. Tom Corbett. I also bring experience from both sides of the aisle, having spent the last five years as a criminal defense attorney here in Lancaster. I am the only candidate who has worked as both a prosecutor and defense attorney — an important distinction to ensure all are afforded equal justice under the law.
The issues that I have made priorities for the office are issues that are important to our Lancaster County community and the district attorney’s office.
First, I will tackle the funding crisis for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. Having spent years prosecuting drug traffickers across the commonwealth, I will be committed to apprehending those who peddle poison in our communities. I also will ensure the district attorney office’s full commitment to combating the opioid crisis by reviewing all programs, initiatives and enforcement methods with fresh eyes to make sure we are using every tool available.
I will introduce a formal training program for all new hires to address the staffing retention rate. I want to ensure that new assistant district attorneys are being properly trained from day one and mentored as they grow into experienced prosecutors.
Finally, I will keep the spotlight on school safety by forming an initiative that will bring together law enforcement with school district officials across the county to discuss best practices on all issues involving school safety.
Compare my approach and priorities to those of my opponent, who told me he would be running on the same issues that were important to Philadelphia in its last election for district attorney. This is shortsighted. The county of Lancaster should not be modeled after the city of Philadelphia. My opponent’s platform focuses entirely on social justice reform, which places higher emphasis on criminal defendants, rather than the victims of crime and the protection of our community. Elections can have consequences and, in this case, it will be to public safety.
For example, when it comes to the opioid epidemic, my opponent says he will “decline prosecution” of all possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia offenses, all deliveries of small amounts of controlled substances where the defendant is an intermediary who has an addiction, and all cases of drug delivery resulting in death unless the dealer intended to kill.
My opponent’s policies are dangerous, as drug dealers and users will not be held accountable and will have little incentive to curb their behavior. Refusing to enforce these laws will result in increased crime, more overdoses and less public safety. It also creates a dangerous precedent. In our nation, we elect the men and women of our legislatures to make our criminal laws — not rogue judges and prosecutors who would bend the law to fit their own morality. As your next district attorney, I will uphold and enforce the law.
This is not to say there will not be room for second chances under my administration. I will continue to support, expand and improve the many diversion and reform programs that we already have in place here in Lancaster that place a defendant on the path toward rehabilitation. Currently, nearly 1 in 5 cases are diverted to one of these important programs. But I will never forget that the primary role of the district attorney is to seek justice and increase public safety.
While many things about Lancaster County are changing, there remains one constant. Lancaster County is a safe place to live, work and raise a family. As your next district attorney, I am committed to using my broad experience to ensure that this constant remains.
Heather Adams is the Republican candidate for Lancaster County district attorney. She works as a defense attorney at Pyfer, Reese, Straub, Gray & Farhat PC of Lancaster.