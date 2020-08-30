I am soon to start my 28th year as an educator, all but two of those years as a middle school teacher. Every year I look forward to a new school year and meeting my new students (my kids). Even as a veteran teacher, there is always anxiety and excitement in the days leading up to that first student day.

This year is different. The school year has not even started and I find myself waking up in the middle of the night worried about my students, my fellow staff, in-person lessons that will keep my students safe and online lessons that will engage and grow my students’ learning.

I want this world to return to the pre-pandemic days, in which I saw all my students face-to-face daily, and they engaged in their learning safely. Days where I could see them smile, high-five them when they rocked an answer or console them with a hug when they experienced a young heartbreak.

But what I want is not the reality of today. I have arranged and rearranged my classroom to the point of frustration, unable to reach even 3 feet of social distancing. I walk around with a tape measure. I cannot create space!

Secondary teachers in districts that are going full face-to-face, five days a week, could have 20 to 30 students in a classroom for upwards of 50 minutes.

That’s 50 minutes during which students will sit in rows with masks, as many classrooms do not have the space for “mask breaks.” Four or five more groups of students will rotate into these classrooms.

Elementary teachers will most likely have the students all day. Social distancing is key to keeping students and staff safe. But this many students in one space is not social distancing, and it is not safe!

Currently, per Pennsylvania’s metrics, Lancaster County is in the moderate category for COVID-19, and the state’s recommendation is that schools should open with either a hybrid (part-time in school in smaller groups/part-time virtual) or fully virtual model.

Hybrid, while not a perfect model, is a compromise. The most important benefit to the hybrid model is that it allows social distancing with small-group, in-person sessions for direct instruction. Although students do not meet in person every day with the teachers, the quality of instruction in small groups allows students to become actively engaged in their learning in a much more personal setting.

Many teachers in our county have been trained in the rotational model of instruction, which adapts well to the hybrid model. During the rotational model in the classroom (pre-pandemic days), students might spend 15 to 20 minutes in direct instruction with the teacher, and then rotate to independent study, and then to collaboration activities.

In the hybrid model, students — during their days in school — would be in small groups of 10 to 12, for 40 to 50 minutes of direct instruction. Their independent study and even virtual collaboration could take place during their days at home.

In some districts in which the only two options are the district’s virtual program or five days a week in school, the public may not realize that when the number of virtual participants increases, that does not automatically mean that the in-person class sizes decrease. Teachers might need to be pulled to teach the virtual sessions, thereby increasing the in-person number of students per available teacher. Many schools do not have the budgets to pay for additional teachers to teach virtual classes in order to keep the in-person classes smaller.

Everyone wants what is best for the students, but the issues around COVID-19 have divided once-united communities into different factions, all warring for what they think is best.

There should only be one faction: all of us together fighting against the spread of this virus. When we look back at this moment in history, wouldn’t we rather it be said of us that we erred in being overly cautious rather than being condemned for not doing more to save lives and to ensure quality of life in the future?

We do not know the long-term implications of COVID-19, even for those who currently show no symptoms. But we do know how to mitigate the spread: social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing/sanitizing. Let’s all stand together to keep our schools and our families safe!