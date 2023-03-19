LNP | LancasterOnline has provided much coverage in recent months of the significant issues facing public libraries in Lancaster County.

That coverage has included the Dec. 4 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Libraries under siege” and the Jan. 8 Perspective column “In defense of the public library and the freedom to read,” which was written by Lissa Holland and Aaron Sherman of the Lancaster Public Library.

Both pieces relate to attacks on books and materials that some people and school and municipal officials want to see banned — in direct opposition of the Lancaster Public Library’s stated mission to connect “people with information, ideas and enriching experiences.”

That is essentially the mission of every library within the Library System of Lancaster County.

Unfortunately, these battles over content are only one distraction that library directors, staff and boards must deal with on a daily basis.

Our public libraries are grossly underfunded. Public funding typically provides only approximately 40% of the funds needed to operate each of the 14 libraries within in the county’s library system.

The remainder must be raised by each library in fundraisers that include used book sales, bake sales, benefit auctions and the annual Extra Give. Save for a few exceptions, funds provided directly from the county and the townships and boroughs in the libraries’ service areas are so paltry as to be embarrassing.

I served as treasurer for seven years for the Quarryville Library Center. When I attended supervisors’ meetings to make the case for funding, I was met with statements such as “I haven’t been in a library since the ninth grade,” and “you should charge for every book that is borrowed” (in other word, rent out the books — which would negate the state definition of a free public library and eliminate all state funding). The supervisors would proudly declare their opposition to raising taxes.

A solution for these funding issues? Enact a library tax in Lancaster County. This could be at a miniscule millage rate. Neighboring York County is among the Pennsylvania counties with such a tax.

In deep-red Crawford County, the commissioners approved a 0.1 mill increase to the county’s library tax for 2019, raising it to 0.7 mills. “For the average taxpayer with a home assessed at the median county value of $25,000, the increase added $2.50 each year, bringing the total library tax to $17.50 per year for each property owner,” The Meadville Tribune reported.

The president of the Saegertown Area Library told that newspaper that the increase “saved the library. ... We were running out of money to continue. If the tax increase had not gone through, we would have been looking at shutting the doors in 2022.”

If Lancaster County could implement such a tax, local libraries would be in much better shape.

But for the reality check: What is the prospect of the “T” word appearing on a ballot and then being accepted by county residents? I suppose we’ll need to stick to the status quo and see how we deal with closed libraries in the future.

Dennis Blevins lives in Drumore Township. He is a retired information technology manager.