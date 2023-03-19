Some members of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County — particularly the committee’s Chairman Kirk Radanovic — have denounced the Lancaster Bar Association's judicial review process. They also have criticized Judge Karen Maisano, who was appointed to fill a judicial vacancy last year and is running in the May 16 GOP primary even though she was not endorsed by the committee.

While Radanovic is the committee’s chairman, he does not speak for all members of the committee or all Lancaster County Republicans.

After the committee’s endorsement process, I was asked by many of its members and prominent Lancaster County Republicans to run unendorsed in the county judge race. During these conversations, I was told repeatedly how these Republicans were saddened by the rhetoric used by some in the Republican committee during the endorsement process.

While I chose not to run unendorsed, it is important for those outside the Republican Committee of Lancaster County to understand that the recent judicial endorsement process devolved into a debate between factions within the committee such that many members are dissatisfied with the process and the result.

When writing to explain why he believes an unendorsed candidate should not run in the primary, Radanovic wrote that the committee endorsement process was “driven from the ground up by over 360 members who have interviewed, vetted and voted to endorse three conservative candidates who they believe will serve Lancaster County with the highest degrees of integrity.”

As of last Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State, there are 176,692 registered Republicans in Lancaster County. Radanovic implies that a few hundred Republican committee members are more important than the tens of thousands of other registered Republicans in Lancaster County. Such a contention is patently nonsensical.

The Republican committee’s requirement that unendorsed candidates withdraw from the primary and its criticism of the Lancaster Bar Association's review process reveal that some on the committee seek to use it to exert control over the majority of Republicans in Lancaster County. Regardless of whether this effort stems from not trusting Republican voters or a more Machiavellian motivation, Republicans across Lancaster County should not stand for the power grab by some on the Republican committee. The scheme pushed by Radanovic and his faction seeks to relegate more than 176,000 Republicans to the role of rubber-stamping the candidates endorsed by a few hundred political insiders. All Republican voters should embrace the freedom to choose for themselves which candidates are the most qualified.

The bar association ratings provide an important way to learn about the qualifications of judicial candidates.

In a December letter, Radanovic criticized the bar association’s review process based on his belief that the bar process “is influenced by a popularity contest” and the “screening process remains a mystery.”

Since a majority of the Republican committee has now endorsed two candidates the bar association rated as “not recommended,” Radanovic’s contention raises interesting questions, because details regarding the bar’s review process were posted online for anyone to see long before his December letter. One only needs to look at the plethora of details regarding the Lancaster Bar Association review process (bit.ly/BarEvalProcess) to recognize the bar process is neither a popularity contest nor mysterious.

Because the bar association and the Republican committee are comprised of fallible people, it is possible that one or both organizations could make the wrong call. Even so, the bar posted detailed explanations on its website setting forth the rationale for its 2023 judiciary ratings. These explanations are intended to help voters make their own decisions.

In stark contrast, the Republican committee has not provided any public details for why certain candidates were endorsed other than vague references to “conservative values” and “integrity.” All the candidates who went through the Republican committee endorsement process shared conservative values and integrity, so that explanation for why the committee endorsed two candidates who were “not recommended” by the bar is unhelpful when three of the unendorsed candidates were “highly recommended.”

Regardless of one’s view of the positions taken by some in the Republican committee, every voter should agree that our judges must have the experience, expertise and temperament to do the job well. The best way to ensure we elect competent and qualified judges is to allow all Republicans to vote for candidates rather than limiting candidates to those endorsed by a few hundred members of the Republican committee.

Otherwise, more than 176,000 Republicans have their right to vote for qualified candidates stolen by a few hundred committee members, just because a candidate did not successfully navigate an endorsement process that has become a referendum about one’s political or family connections within a factionalized Republican Committee of Lancaster County.

Lancaster personal injury attorney Ted Kennett serves as the chair of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice Amicus Curiae Committee. He has also served as the chair for the trial law section of the Lancaster Bar Association and as a Lancaster County assistant district attorney. He was one of the judicial candidates the bar association rated as “highly recommended,” but he did not secure the Republican committee’s endorsement.