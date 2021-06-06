Imagine fishing off the shore of the Chesapeake Bay on a hot summer day with some friends, when you notice something wrong with the water. There are many dead fish floating on the surface. That relaxing summer day with friends might not be as relaxing as one thought it would be.

This story is not completely fictitious. There are places in the Chesapeake called “dead zones.” Dead zones, as fictitious as they sound, are a real thing, and they can kill the fish inside of them due to lack of oxygen in the water.

This is only one of the many problems that occur with pollution in the Chesapeake. That is why Lancaster County residents need to recognize their role in protecting the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Farmers in Lancaster County must recognize that their practices have a direct impact on the Chesapeake. They impact the Chesapeake by adding unneeded nutrient and sediment pollution. Agriculture in general contributes to the 42% of nitrogen and 55% of phosphorus entering the bay, according to the Chesapeake Bay Program.

Other practices that can directly affect the Chesapeake include overirrigation, tillage, manure and poultry litter and chemical fertilizers. These practices, if done improperly, can cause algae blooms and can take oxygen from the water that plants and animals need to survive.

However, farmers are not the only Lancaster County residents contributing to the problem. Homeowners can also cause issues. There are some chemicals being used daily that can negatively affect the Chesapeake, such as the toxic PCBs found in ink, caulk, electrical equipment and flame retardants.

Also, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, a chemical formed when coal, gas or oil is burned, are all found in the Chesapeake.

Pesticides can also be found in the Chesapeake. All of these pollutants have a huge impact on the Chesapeake and its ecosystem. They harm the Chesapeake’s ecosystem by affecting the survival, growth and reproduction of fish in the area.

This also has the potential to harm the wild birds that eat the contaminated fish, causing further damage to the ecosystem.

Taking care of the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed shows good stewardship. Genesis 1:28-30 states, “God blessed them and said to them, ‘Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground.’ Then God said, ‘I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food. And to all the beasts of the earth and all the birds in the sky and all the creatures that move along the ground — everything that has the breath of life in it — I give every green plant for food.’ And it was so.”

God wants the people he created to govern his land and to take care of it. If not, bodies of water, such as the Chesapeake Bay, will become so polluted that nothing can live in them.

People in Lancaster County must recognize the impact they have on the Chesapeake Bay, and Christians need to be good stewards of the bodies of water that God has provided for them. As people begin to change their actions, others may change theirs, as well.

Garrison Hostetter is in the seventh grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.