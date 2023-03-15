I read with interest the March 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article by Tom Lisi regarding the Lancaster County Health Advisory Council getting off to a “slow start” ("Health council starts off slow").

The council is a nine-member group created about a year ago, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as an alternative to a Lancaster County public health department. Since its inception, the output of the council has been two reports — one regarding measles in Ohio and the second on the increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections. Both are vaccine-preventable conditions. I do not wish to discredit the intentions or work of this group. I know and greatly respect several of the physicians who voluntarily serve on the council.

However, as a practicing physician in Lancaster County since 1990 and someone who worked through the HIV/AIDS epidemic, I have always supported the need for a county health department. Having a public department during that time would have greatly helped with confidential HIV testing, contact tracing of new infections, partner notification and access to other services needed by patients with HIV and their families.

I was pleased to read in the article that Alice Yoder, who is running for county commissioner, also supports such a department.

It is disheartening that Lancaster County is the only county out of the seven in Pennsylvania with populations greater than 500,000 that does not have a health department.

Contrary to the misperceptions of many in our community regarding a health department, a department would benefit all city and county residents in a multitude of ways. These benefits would include, but not be limited to, improving vaccination access (for many other vaccine-preventable illnesses, not just COVID-19); testing and information relating to contagious diseases; maternal and child health care; and nutritional information. Additional public health services could be added or expanded to meet the specific needs of the communities served.

In the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said there are plenty of resources and information about public health, so “I’m not going to be a judge as to who has the best information.” He said “people need to be able to do their own research and come to their own conclusions.”

That approach has led to disinformation, divisiveness and unnecessary deaths during this COVID-19 pandemic. This is one of the most profound reasons we should rely on trusted medical experts — including our own doctors — to advise and guide us when it comes to personal and public health.

Despite our success in mitigating infections related to COVID-19, there continues to be a daily average of nearly 29,000 reported cases, according to The New York Times, and COVID-19 remains a major cause of hospitalizations and death in the United States.

Moreover, there are other viruses — notably, bird flu — with fatality rates much higher than that of COVID-19. For now, these pathogens have not yet developed the capacity for efficient human-to-human spread, but the potential exists. There are also many other public health issues (for instance, clean air and water, food-borne illnesses, toxic exposures) that a health department could address on an ongoing basis.

The citizens of Lancaster County deserve the benefit of a local health department with a committed and skilled staff of public health experts. This department could appropriately inform our residents, businesses, and schools regarding health care needs and other issues as they occur.

As I support the candidacy of Alice Yoder for county commissioner, I hope this issue will remain in the forefront of her campaign.

Dr. Jeffrey T. Kirchner is a Lancaster resident and medical director of Caring Communities, a nonprofit community-based organization that provides free and confidential testing for HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hepatitis C, as well as medical services and case management for people living with HIV.