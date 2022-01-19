On Dec. 17, LancasterOnline.com published a story about the local use of $6.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (“Officials seek public input on American Rescue Plan grant for housing assistance”).

Lancaster County and Lancaster city have received millions in much-needed funding to aid the homeless and provide rental assistance. The Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority asked for public input regarding the use of these funds.

Now is as good a time as any to discuss the issue of chronic homelessness within the county.

Depending on overnight temperatures, there are anywhere from five to 30 unhoused individuals residing in Binns Park, mainly outside Lancaster County Government Center. There are another 10 to 20 folks scattered around the city, sleeping in parks, in their cars or in tents. The city shelters are at capacity.

Outside Lancaster city, there are an estimated 30 to 40 unhoused individuals around the county. Sadly, this has been the case since well before the pandemic began in 2020.

Despite all the hard work the housing nonprofits do in the county, this has been a persistent, unresolved issue for years. The gap in care for these most vulnerable and often disabled folks is glaring. Outreach and social workers struggle to find the right program for these individuals. Frankly, this is a systemic failure because the program that I believe these folks need doesn’t exist — yet.

The program we need is Housing First, with permanent supportive care. In the past 15 years, Housing First has been implemented across the nation to great success, when done properly. Housing First as a concept dates to the Great Depression, notably championed by Dorothy Day. It had a resurgence in New York, California and Washington state in the late 1980s.

One of Housing First’s best modern case studies comes from Utah. From 2005 to 2015, Housing First was implemented statewide in Utah. During that period, the state saw a 91% decrease in chronic homelessness.

For Lancaster city and county, a similar decrease would mean that, instead of having 80 or 90 folks sleeping outside, we could cut that number down to eight or nine individuals. (Those last few folks would generally be the ones who refuse all services and assistance.)

What about the cost? This is where we have plenty of examples and data from places like Massachusetts, Florida, Michigan and Washington state. And even in limited ways right here in Lancaster.

Communities that have implemented Housing First programs have seen a savings of about $10,000 per homeless housed, per year! Utah saw an average savings of $11,408 per individual per year.

Why? Because it is incredibly difficult to care for unhoused folks. Caring for someone on the street costs a lot of time and resources; there are police interventions, emergency room visits and outreach workers — not to mention the cost and emotional burden of having overfilled and sometimes understaffed shelters.

When we house people, social workers don’t have to track them down on the street, there are fewer missed appointments and there are fewer health crises. The benefits of Housing First are clear and well documented.

And all of this economic burden doesn’t even take into account the economic drag created by having folks sleeping near businesses downtown. Having folks sleeping outside doesn’t make visitors feel safe. And it definitely isn’t safe for our unhoused and vulnerable neighbors who have no other option.

Ultimately, we know Housing First works because the county already does it for our veterans. In September 2015, LNP | LancasterOnline reported that the number of homeless Lancaster County veterans fell to zero. Lancaster has been a national leader in housing veterans. It’s time we take the lead again in caring for the rest of our unhoused neighbors.

We simply need to take a program that works for veterans and apply it to other unhoused folks. The barrier has been finding the funding for nonveterans. Now, with the American Rescue Plan, we have funding options. Housing First is something we already know how to do, and we know that it works.

It is a rare opportunity in which the best interests of the individual, the social worker, the business community and the county at large are aligned ethically and fiscally.

The only question is whether we are willing to expand and fund the commonsense solution of permanent supportive housing to everyone in need.

Curtis Villanueva Jantzi has worked in housing for 14 years. He worked professionally for nine years with Tabor/Tenfold and as a volunteer for five years at a variety of nonprofits in New York City, Philadelphia and Lancaster. He briefly served with Mennonite Central Committee as a computer literacy teacher in El Salvador.