Late last month, reports broke that Trump administration officials have begun conversations around what is formally known as the “FY2020 Presidential Determination for Refugee Admissions” — that is, the number of refugees the United States will accept next year. It was reported that some of those officials are advocating for the number of refugee arrivals in 2020 to be zero.

Yes, zero.

While these are preliminary conversations, we cannot let this proposed limit — essentially a ban on all refugees — gain any traction.

With more than 70 million refugees and displaced people in the world today, we are in the middle of the worst humanitarian crisis in world history. We cannot close the door to safety, security and freedom for those fleeing persecution, violence and civil strife.

Zeroing out refugee resettlement would have grave long-term implications, devastating thousands of refugees in dangerous situations, while compromising a valuable diplomatic tool that is essential to stabilizing relationships with allies around the world.

Of course, we can’t take in everybody, and we are not suggesting that. But as a strong and wealthy nation, we need to do our part.

Since the beginning of the modern refugee resettlement program, the United States has welcomed 95,000 refugees per year on average. That number is less than 1/2 of 1% of the world’s refugees today.

Lancaster has a strong tradition of welcoming refugees that goes back to some of the county’s earliest settlers. The Lancaster community has continued to stand in solidarity with these populations, gaining international attention as “America’s Refugee Capital,” a title bestowed on us by the BBC in 2017 because we welcomed 20 times more refugees per capita than any other American city our size. We expect to be represented as such by our elected officials in Washington, D.C.

Yet here we find ourselves being called upon once more to remind those officials of our legacy. We have the opportunity to lift our voices and to respond to the cry of the world’s most vulnerable people. This proposed zeroing out of refugee admissions is not a done deal.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The time is now, unlike any other, for a powerful voice and peaceful solidarity, as one collective community.

Lancastrians have shown their commitment to refugees many times in the past three years by showing up en masse for vigils, rallies and the annual Concert for Refugees. There have been numerous calls for a demonstration of strong and continuing support for refugee resettlement in the United States because the current administration has been slowly diminishing this critical program. Because of the latest shocking proposal to zero out the refugee program in 2020, the call went out once more. And yet again, Lancaster answered, putting on a show of unity and strength at Saturday’s “We Stand For Welcome” community gathering in Penn Square.

Refugee resettlement is a human issue and a proven lifesaving program. For the first 28 years of Sheila's life in refugee resettlement, this was not a political issue. It was a humanitarian issue. We both implore our friends, family, neighbors and elected representatives in Congress — across the political divide — to come down on the side of all that is right and good in this world.

Refugees are mothers, fathers, children, sisters and brothers. They are you and me, ensnared in conflicts with no other hope than the hope for a new life in a country far from their homelands. They are neighbors, health care providers, skilled workers, entrepreneurs and interpreters for our military overseas.

We must respond quickly and with a voice so powerful that it is clear — the United States, including Lancaster County, must remain a place of welcome.

Sheila Mastropietro is the director of Church World Service Lancaster, a faith-based nonprofit serving refugees, asylum-seekers and immigrants. Stephanie Gromek is development and communications coordinator. Email: CWSLancasterFeedback@cwsglobal.org