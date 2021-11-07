Take a walk through the main museum building at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial campus in Jerusalem, and you’ll come across an early 20th-century German writer by the name of Kurt Tucholsky. He is quoted as having said, “A country is not just what it does — it is also what it tolerates.”

It is long past time for the people of Lancaster County to stand up and publicly say what we are willing to tolerate.

Just last week, in this very newspaper, we learned of a nascent, hate-filled and hateful political party built on racism and antisemitism that planted its roots in a meeting here in our county. Lancaster County residents: What are you willing to allow in our community? What are the values that we stand for? What must we vocally and forcefully reject?

For Jews, the timing of last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline investigative report was particularly and sadly ironic. It was a few days after the anniversary of the murders at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, and now, this coming week, we will remember the anniversary of Kristallnacht, “the Night of Broken Glass,” the pogroms that we view as the beginning of the Holocaust throughout Germany and other Nazi-occupied lands in 1938. It is a time for remembering.

Several people have asked me why this white nationalist meeting in August 2020 in Lancaster Township was such a big deal. They say, “The meeting took place 14 months ago. Nothing has come of it.” We must answer these questions on several levels.

First, this is not your run-of-the-mill antisemitism. Every Jew has heard the jokes, been told they can’t have Jewish holidays off from work, been preached to in their places of employment, and questioned why they need days off from school. Every Jewish child has been looked at with pity this time of year when explaining, “No, we’re Jewish. Santa doesn’t come to our house.” Many Jewish kids have had to endure singing deeply religious Christian songs at their schools’ winter concerts. We’ve been told we’re going to hell for not accepting Jesus, and that so-and-so “jewed down” a merchant, meaning “got a good price.” But the tone of this white nationalist meeting was different. It proclaimed that we are a virus, we are oppressors, that our presence in certain professions should be legally limited. This is nothing short of Nazi ideology. This is another level of antisemitism entirely.

We also have to consider why Lancaster County was considered fertile ground for such a movement.

Can it be because a Ku Klux Klan chapter has held rallies in Lancaster County and rears its ugly head every few years to see if it can gain any traction? When the KKK makes an appearance, a few hundred people rally in opposition, while most county residents don’t even acknowledge that this is going on.

Can it be because far-right rhetoric regarding race and LGBTQ concerns is part of the soundtrack of local school board meetings? It’s not hard to see the allure of Lancaster County for such groups.

What about the ignorance of anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers who have the gall to compare their plight to Jews being forced by the Nazis to wear yellow stars?

Perhaps it’s because parts of Lancaster County are willing to elect “Stop the Steal” protesters to our school boards.

Our county isn’t unique in these regards, but it’s easy to see why this community would be tempting, especially when it offers places to meet that are outside of the public eye.

Let’s go back to Tucholsky and the question of what we are willing to tolerate. Let’s hear your voices, Lancaster County residents. With deep gratitude to our political officials who have already shared their condemnation, which other elected leaders are willing to publicly state that hatred is not welcome here? What policies are you prepared to put in place? Which faith leaders will speak out? Who’s going to stand up, on the record, and say, unequivocally, “Not in my community! Not anywhere in my country!”

The rest of us need to demand responses. These are not rhetorical questions. Send me your statements. Send them to this newspaper. This can’t be a time for appeasement or equivocation. Nothing less than direct condemnation is acceptable. This past week was Election Day. We have incumbents and newcomers to the political arena. This is where they must show us who they really are.

Jewish tradition strongly suggests that we try to end with a message of consolation and hope. Even while the fungus of hate continues to grow in this petri dish, we remember that our county has always had a heart. What we learned about last week — and about the ground from which it grows — is in stark contrast to Lancaster’s reputation for welcoming the stranger, a reputation so strong that the BBC dubbed Lancaster “the refugee capital of America.” I’m personally grateful that Lancaster County became home to dozens of Jewish refugees fleeing Germany in the 1930s. This is the Lancaster County we need to protect. This is the Lancaster County we need to celebrate.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.