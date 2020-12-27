Most years, we in LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion ask elected officials, people of faith, educators, op-ed writers and other interesting Lancaster County residents a simple question: “What are your wishes for the new year?”

But 2020, as we all know, was anything but simple. Indeed, because this year was so uniquely terrible, we also asked people to reflect, if they wished, on what they found most challenging about 2020 and any lessons they learned that might stay with them. Because we all have hope for the COVID-19 vaccines that may return our lives to something approaching normal, we asked them to offer other wishes.

Their answers follow.

Nikkee Asashon, intensive care unit nurse in Lancaster:

When the ball dropped in Times Square signaling the start of 2020, many of us had high hopes for the start of a new year, a new decade, and possibly, for some, a new beginning. What we were not expecting was to be faced with a year of challenge, change and adversity. Our hopes and aspirations were drowned out by a global pandemic, social and racial injustices, deadly wildfires, political divisiveness and murder hornets (did anyone actually see those by the way?).

We were forced to change our entire lives but not in a way we may have outlined in our New Year’s resolutions.

2020 has brought about the most division among Americans I have ever seen. People who were once friends have parted ways over disagreements about disjointed opinions. Sadly it has become all too common to see hatred and name-calling among threads of posts on all social media platforms. Gone is the ideology of “agreeing to disagree,” replaced by “if you aren’t with me, you are against me.”

Wouldn’t the best way to bring in this new year of 2021 be to take a good look at ourselves and take the initiative to be better? Be better in a way that brings our communities together, rather than fuels the fire to tear them apart. My wish for 2021 is that we can ring in this new year with the compassion, empathy, understanding, respect and acceptance toward one another that is needed to create the peace and unity we all deserve.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, secretary of the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Caucus, and Mount Joy resident who represents the 36th Senate District:

My wish for 2021 would be a renewed commitment to civil political discourse and humility from our elected leaders. Particularly in this tenuous moment colored by the challenges of a global pandemic and the confusion and anger surrounding the most recent election, it is absolutely critical that our elected officials lead with integrity.

A commitment to both civility and humility should underpin all of our discussions, especially those involving controversial political topics. As leaders, we should strive to be respectful, and to genuinely understand ideas different from our own. Failing to do so would do a disservice to the spirit of debate and to the advancement of thoughtful ideas.

Further, we should strive to understand and accept that we don’t know everything and try to give every person the respect they deserve by refraining from insisting on points that we may not fully understand. Allowing oneself to be persuaded by logical, sound arguments — instead of blindly clinging to an unfounded belief — is one of the highest forms of respect.

In short, a discussion without civility also lacks productivity, because without respect for individuals who have differing views, we cannot understand them; and without this understanding, any form of consensus and cooperation will be forever out of reach.

So my hope for 2021 is for more of our elected officials to lead by example through civility, consistency, respect, humility and accountability, even as we continue to passionately share and defend our perspectives.

Pennsylvania House Speaker-designee Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Peach Bottom:

There is no way to accurately describe what so many families have experienced in 2020. For too many, the loss of loved ones will leave a hole in families that will never be filled, and I continue to pray for those impacted in our community.

Even in these dark and challenging times, our country, and those closest to us, always inspire me.

As the shutdown caused our businesses of all sizes to close, and our own friends and neighbors to go without a paycheck, our communities rallied to support each other however they could.

Just because classrooms were closed, it didn’t mean the value of a child’s education was put on hold. Parents, teachers and students worked together to keep our future leaders engaged and inspired.

2020 showed us once again the things that separate us are far outweighed by the things that bring us together, even when the definition of “together” has drastically changed.

In Harrisburg, the Legislature is constantly working on what steps we must take to rebuild and recover from the pandemic. So, my wish for 2021 is to keep close to our hearts what 2020 taught us — that every moment matters, every voice counts, and recovery for our commonwealth and nation will take respect for our processes, the rule of law and each other.

Dennis B. Downey, author and professor emeritus of history at Millersville University:

Of the many things I have learned this year, what stands out is how much we take for granted. The ordinariness of relationships has been tested in new ways in this year of pandemic, political discontent and social isolation. Anguish, anxiety and now a withering apathy have cast a pall over daily life.

For all of the blessings and benefits that have come my way, the breakdown in community and connectedness will leave a lasting impression. I have learned anew how the “principle of uncertainty” shapes the human condition. Even with a vaccine near at hand, the process of recovery will take a long time.

My wish for the new year is for healing and hope, and the resurgence of compassion in personal and public life. Healing for the physical and emotional wounds many people now experience and hope for a better future.

“History says don’t hope,” Irish poet Seamus Heaney wrote, but we must. It is hope that compels us to protect the innocent and vulnerable, and embrace justice, and it is hope that keeps despair at bay.

Every person longs for recognition, respect and relationship. My fervent wish is for a revival of the spirit of mutuality and common purpose. That will be the hard work for the year ahead. In 2020, a “terrible beauty” was born, but it has not triumphed yet. So, to the year gone by I raise the parting glass. And as the new year beckons, I wish that joy be with you all.

Robin L. Felty, superintendent of Manheim Township School District:

2020 has been a year of monumental challenges, which at times have felt insurmountable. Ensuring every student has the basic necessities of food, clothing and shelter, consistent internet access, and a safe place at home to learn has been an ongoing challenge during the pandemic for the school district.

Our focus has not been on just curriculum and instruction, but rather more on safety, equity, health and wellness. Trying to make everyone feel safe within an ever-changing environment has been, and continues to be, a significant feat. I’ve never been in a position before, as an educator or leader, where my key focus is on instilling a feeling of safety for students, families and staff — both physical and emotional safety.

2020 also brought a reminder that the voice of every child deserves to be heard. This year we heard from students and graduates regarding the need for heightened efforts on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within our school district. The challenges we are experiencing while trying to effectively educate all students during this pandemic have truly shed light on our need to address equity — students’ access to content, skills and opportunities that ensure every child has an equal chance for success.

My wishes for 2021 include our ability to provide a safe, nurturing and equitable learning environment for education that occurs both within and outside of the walls of our schools, and that we approach future adversity with a semblance of hope and civility.

The Rev. Roland P. Forbes Jr., senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster, and a member of Lancaster city’s Community Police Working Group:

My reflections on the year 2020 remind me of one of my favorite pieces of literature from my days in high school by Charles Dickens, “A Tale Of Two Cities.”

While the author focused his story on the cities of London and Paris before and during the French Revolution, it’s the opening words of this classic that seem to ring true concerning how many of us would describe the year about to conclude. Dickens opens with these timeless words, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

It is these words that help me to try to make some sense of the lessons I’ve learned during the year 2020. I realize that many of us see 2020 as being either one or the other in terms of best or worst, yet even as many have suffered losses, we have gained a renewed sense of gratitude for the small things that gave us hope. Families have grown closer; things that were so important before don’t seem as important anymore; the touch of a loved one’s hand, the smile of a child, the blessing of a meal all have become much more appreciated than at the beginning of this year. This in no way lessens the pains and grief many — including me — have experienced during this pandemic, or the feelings of despair and hopelessness that have overtaken so many. The mixed emotions that have gripped us in 2020 have changed all of us as we prepare to exit this year and place so much hope in the coming year.

Dickens’ words suggest to all of us how important it is in the midst of the struggle of life to grab hold of something that gives us hope. Hope is described as “a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen.” My job as a pastor is to help those with whom I share a message to discover that which will give them hope and a reason to keep going, no matter how tough life can be. I don’t know if I am always successful, but I am always determined.

This has been a year none of us expected, with a pandemic, political strife, racial division, layoffs, shutdowns, death and so much more, but we have made it through the worst of times and discovered the best of times. Next year will bring new challenges and new experiences that will remind us of the realities of life mixed with great expectations and, above all, a belief that the lessons we learned in 2020 have made us better and stronger.

Nazli W. Hardy, an associate professor of computer science and chair of the Women in Mathematics, Science & Technology Conference at Millersville University, and founder of Women Empowered!:

2020 gave us a collage of the vulnerability, the adaptability, the resilience and the interconnectedness of the human experience. It has been a year of deep, devastating loss of life that will last in the hearts of loved ones into 2021 and beyond.

I will personally remember 2020 as the year of the double-edged sword. Globally, an invisible organism treated the human race as the same, and it was only when we worked together in our sameness that we were able to fight back effectively. Personally, the sharp edge of disruption of 2020 allowed me to cut through the noise of daily life and gifted me uninterrupted days with my family. Professionally, the cutting edge of fury fueled me to redirect and create my own path. I used the sword of 2020 to clear my way into my personal empowerment. And that is what I hope for you all: Take the steep learning curve of 2020, and empower yourself to make 2021 the year you live into the life you were born for.

Bob Hollister, superintendent of Eastern Lancaster County School District:

The lesson I’ve learned in 2020: We are an inventive people, especially during a crisis. I was astonished by the myriad of ways that families, schools, businesses and nonprofits dug in, figured “it” out, and pushed forward in previously unseen and creative ways.

The most challenging part of 2020: Sorting through the information overload and the chaff. There was so much noise, so many interpretations of the same facts — this was infinitely frustrating.

My wish for 2021: Looking ahead, I hope to make a better effort to “seek first to understand” — as the late educator and author Stephen Covey put it — those with differing opinions, values and priorities than mine, so we can find common ground from which to rebuild community, step back from tribalism and work together. The word “community” comes from the Latin word “communis,” which means “common,” or “shared.” Common unity.

We are all members of communities, some small (think neighborhoods and places of worship) and others large (think country and world). It is a privilege to be so, but membership benefits come with a cost — obligations. At times it requires placing community health and strength before self-interest and personal gain without necessarily asking for the forfeiture of individual liberty and freedom. It requires flexibility and adaptability of thought. All can bring value to the community. All are created equal. And all means all — there can be no exceptions, no “buts,” no “howevers.” There is a place and room for all in our communities.

Bryan Hower, computer science teacher at J.P. McCaskey High School in the School District of Lancaster:

This is the most unique year in my 20 years as an educator. In the past 10 months, I went from teaching in a classroom one day, to going fully remote the next day, to a hybrid model, and back to fully remote.

I, like all educators, need the interaction with students as much as they need it. Knowing my students well is the foundation of teaching. This year has made it clear just how important teacher-student relationships are for keeping kids engaged.

I have many wishes for 2021. Here are my three main dreams:

The first one is obvious. I wish to be back in the classroom with my students.

Second, the recent crisis has amplified long-brewing conflicts about inequitable school funding and access to quality teachers and effective instruction, as the differences between educational “haves” and “have-nots” have widened. So my wish is that our policymakers — at local, state and national levels — see the need for fair funding for all our schools, so every child has the same opportunities, regardless of their ZIP code.

My final wish for 2021 is that people would move on from the mantra of “my personal rights” to being concerned about the good of the whole community; that each person in our community would see all children as belonging to their family; that people would wear masks and practice social distancing to protect self, others and the community so that we can stop the COVID-19 spread and get all students back safely in the classroom full time.

So for me this is a simple wish that shouldn’t be so divisive, when having our kids in the classroom full time is so important to our future and our kids’ stability.

Alisa Maria Jones, president and CEO of Lancaster Health Center:

I, like so many others, thought 2020 would be a year of clarity, insight and joy. On March 13, our lives transformed and we at Lancaster Health Center began an emergency operation for health care access, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. We also purposefully and fervently kept our eyes on equity — who in our community lacks access — and that is where we aimed to serve.

As I worked with my Lancaster Health Center team members to keep everyone safe and our patients healthy, my family and I faced our biggest challenge ever. In May, my 27-year-old nephew, Mykal, was hospitalized, and in August, he passed away from COVID-19. A beautiful, strong, healthy, Black man had his life ended by a disease we only had heard about a few months earlier. My heart and my spirit were broken.

From this broken space we find grace and a small light that shines a path forward. Finding the courage to remove my armor — while standing strong and firm in my internal purpose of equity for all — is my lesson of 2020. Taking this vulnerability and connecting deeper with those who courageously break down barriers and selflessly build bridges for every single body, mind and heart is my wish for 2021. It’s this connectedness that allows us to stand stronger together, and create waves of change. It’s my wish that we no longer settle for small ripples of change, but instead create, bold, collective waves of change.

Dr. Leon Kraybill, chief of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s geriatric division and post-acute care, and medical director at Luther Acres in Lititz:

2020 was an awful year for nursing home residents and staff. Many words describe our experience: illness, decline and death. Isolation, loneliness and depression. Fear, anxiety and exhaustion. We hold the memories of people we loved and grieve their deaths. Even with a growing glimmer of vaccine hope, we experience ongoing trauma with the worst COVID-19 surge since the spring.

Our hearts and minds are indelibly imprinted with the people, experiences and emotions of the past year.

In the midst of this ongoing heaviness, I celebrate many things and still find hope.

Our nursing home residents are incredibly strong people. They have lived this year with grace and courage. They enjoy life and are inspirationally at peace with approaching end of life. When they understand what is happening, are given dignity and empathy, and have adequate pain control, they respond amazingly well to difficult times and physical decline. When staff are stressed and anxious, sometimes it is the people we care for who provide perspective, humor and comfort.

Our nursing home staff are incredibly strong people, too. They show up day after day to provide amazing care with tenderness and respect. Even as they worry about their own health, they have been family for our residents and emotional support for their colleagues. They quietly give multiple daily gifts of kindness without expectation of recognition or praise.

For 2021, I hope for decreased illness and death, and less daily fear in our hearts. I wish not to make 100 decisions a day focused solely on my personal safety. I yearn for less personal protective equipment that visually and physically limits personal connection to my residents. I long to interact and laugh with co-workers and community friends without questioning whether each person is taking appropriate infection-control measures. I hope to again join in person with the ones I love for hugs, food, conversation and celebration.

The residents and staff of nursing homes have inspired me in 2020. I pray that 2021 brings them physical relief and emotional healing.

Tom Murse, executive editor of LNP | LancasterOnline:

What is there left to say about 2020?

What words are there?

Devastating?

That adjective has appeared in at least 180 newspaper articles, columns and letters to the editor in LNP this year. Before the pandemic gripped Lancaster County, before the virus killed more than 600 of our friends, neighbors and family members, we used this word to describe a high school wrestler’s knee injury, Bernie Sanders’ primary loss in Michigan and wildfires in Australia.

Heartbreaking?

It’s appeared in our pages at least 50 times.

Chaotic?

It has been used in 103 articles, columns and letters to the editor this year.

None of these adjectives does justice to 2020.

Words matter.

But, overworked, they become threadbare.

Looking back at 2020, we need a new, stronger and more vivid vocabulary with which to talk about a year that has dished out so much horrible stuff. Looking ahead, here’s wishing we’ll be able to describe 2021 with words such as hope, success, compassion and, finally, peace.

Benjamin Pontz, Strasburg native, Gettysburg College graduate and Fulbright scholar studying for a master’s degree in governance and public policy at the University of Manchester in England:

I had hoped that the novel coronavirus pandemic might be an inflection point, nudging us toward our proverbial better angels. Moments of peril had fostered solidarity before. Maybe a pandemic would lay bare the inextricable ways in which our fortunes are tied together and inspire some collective action. And there were early signs that it might. But as time went on, any hope that we might rise above in pursuit of tolerance and pluralism and, well, functional democracy withered.

My instinct here is to avoid assigning blame, but perhaps what I found most challenging about 2020 — and an enduring lesson I carry forward — is that the excesses of the left, though many, pale in comparison to the craven opportunism of some on the right: the Doug Mastrianos, Rudy Giulianis, and, yes, Donald Trumps of the world. What’s more, those excesses were aided, at least tacitly, until the last possible moment by a GOP establishment that, while certainly capable — as we have often seen in Lancaster County — of being responsible stakeholders who champion values like the rule of law, judicial restraint and effective public management, instead spent the last part of this year egging on political brinkmanship that would better befit an organization called the Banana Republican Party than the putative heirs to Abraham Lincoln’s legacy.

My hope for 2021 is that decent people who find themselves to the right of center — a group in which I’d count myself most of the time — would do some soul-searching about how to reclaim those Lincolnian values. We can’t do this again.

I also hope the Phillies have a winning season. It’s been 10 years. Sign J.T. Realmuto!

Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County:

The world flipped upside down in 2020. While we initially all said, “We’re all in this together!” many of us knew that wasn’t true. For too many, they were already in trouble. For too many, they will remain in trouble when the rest of us move — with the help of the COVID-19 vaccines — back to “normal.” I wish for each of us that we remember, with empathy, that the challenges of others are unique to them. May we be able to look at others and know we do not see the whole of their experience. I hope our empathy, newly universally minted, will lead to second chances, laughter with, and joining hands, as we give with abandon and sacrifice to support one another.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health:

It seems like 2020 has been one long learning experience. As a health system, LG Health has learned the importance of continuing to invest in emergency preparedness, as well as the role of communication to reassure in times of uncertainty.

On a personal level, we’ve learned the importance of finding meaning in our work and a purpose beyond ourselves. We’ve come to rely even more strongly on our bonds with family, friends and colleagues to build our resilience and help us keep things in perspective. Above all, this pandemic has reinforced the need to stay flexible when everything around us keeps changing.

As a physician, it remains challenging to comprehend the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, from patients who have minor symptoms to others who become seriously ill. Like most people, I also find it challenging to sacrifice so much of “normal life,” such as traveling, dining out and spending time with family and friends.

In the new year, I hope we apply what we have learned in 2020 to further enhance the care we provide to our patients and the community. This includes building on innovations such as telehealth; maintaining our commitment to addressing health disparities; and continuing to strengthen our public-private partnerships for the long-term benefit of everyone in Lancaster County.

As individuals, I hope we maintain our commitment to physical and emotional well-being, which is so important to overall health. I would love to see us continue with acts of kindness toward others, such as making a meal or sending a surprise gift. Small gestures of support can really make a difference in these difficult times.

Pedro A. Rivera, former Pennsylvania secretary of education, now president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology:

As for what lesson of 2020 will stay with me, 2020 highlighted for me the importance of connecting with family and friends. Over the past few years, I had lost touch with a number of people who had been a big part of my life growing up, and in my professional growth. Throughout the pandemic, we found ourselves connecting via phone, text or videoconferencing. Sometimes just “checking in,” sharing a joke, a prayer or funny picture, but always just in search of normalcy and comfort. I was reminded how much these people meant to me, how much they helped shape who I am today. While some of the check-ins have become less frequent over the past weeks and months, I still smile when I receive a “what’s up?” text, a meme or a reflection. No matter how much life takes over, I’m going to continue to prioritize checking in with those I care about.

2020 was absolutely a challenge for many reasons. The most significant to me were the challenges presented by the inequitable conditions our communities faced in the wake of COVID-19 and in response to incidents of racial injustice. These challenges were magnified for those who are marginalized, suffer food insecurity, housing insecurity, job insecurity, or have limited access to the resources they need to care for themselves and their families. Being in a position to lead and serve, I feel a responsibility to identify the resources and time to help address the overwhelming needs in our communities.

It is my hope for the new year that we do not forget the lessons learned in our most difficult hours, and that we use the time and the resources when conditions are improved to help our most vulnerable communities. I look forward to serving those communities in my role as president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, and as a member of the Lancaster community.

Marylee Sauder, freelance writer in Lancaster County:

As 2020 comes to a close, there certainly is a lot to reflect on from this past year. In April, my parents, both of whom had been healthy and quarantining in their retirement community, contracted the novel coronavirus and died within three days of each other. The loss has been painful, but our family has learned so much about the importance of connection. Friends and family have supported us — and continue to support us — from afar, as we navigate our new normal without my parents.

There are two things I found particularly challenging about 2020. The first is the isolation brought on by the pandemic. Our family has followed public health guidelines, which means we haven’t had my parents’ memorial service yet and we haven’t been able to mourn in person with the people most important to us.

For me, the other challenge of 2020 has been the politicization of the coronavirus. That politicization has impacted grieving and has torn apart the country in ways that weren’t necessary.

My wish for 2021 is that this country begins to heal and come back together with less division and more unity.

Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace:

A reminder, more than a lesson this year, was that we depend on the people and the world around us for what we need. Because this is true, we have a responsibility in some measure to them, and for them.

I felt this profoundly in the midst of multiple crises: a global pandemic that revealed all the ways in which we rely on one another for the necessities of life as well as our individual and collective health; and the largest mass demonstrations in U.S. history that called — and continue to call — each of us to do what is in our power to deliberately address and dismantle racial injustice.

This reminder of our interdependence gave way to a lesson I will carry forward that is inspired by several Jewish texts: “Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world’s grief. Do justly now, love mercy now, walk humbly now. You are not obligated to complete the work, but neither are you free to abandon it.”

My wish for 2021 is that we continue the work of justice.

Retired federal Judge Lawrence F. Stengel, former chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, now leader of the mediation center, Optimal Dispute Resolutions, and the internal investigations practice at the Lancaster-based law firm Saxton & Stump:

Happy to close the book on 2020, I am very hopeful about the year to come. So much of 2021 will be informed by the significant events of this past year — the election of a new president, COVID-19 and widespread protests, to name just a few on the national level — and so much sudden and abrupt change and adjustment in our personal and family lives. There seems to be a baseline low level of anxiety in almost everyone. I am hoping we will be encouraged and calmed by new leadership at the national level. I hope a professional, measured and collaborative approach to the pressing issues of race, jobs, education, health care, crime, policing, poverty, our relationships with other nations, immigration and infrastructure will lead us to more cooperative and productive discussions and enable us to create solutions.

Right now the federal judiciary — the quiet branch — is the voice of reason. Agree with the decisions or not, there is an adherence to the rule of law and a thoughtful and reasoned response to the complex and highly charged questions presented to the courts. I am proud of the men and women who serve in the judiciary and take great comfort in their abilities.

I hope the discussions around race and class and justice that were so present and so painful during 2020 will inspire a genuine change of heart and policy so that we can look at the very real disparities in income, in opportunity, in education and in access and not dismiss attempts at change as socialism. I hope our leadership can encourage a return to the notion of noblesse oblige, while encouraging economic growth, increased opportunity and an abiding sense of compassion and respect.

On a personal note, I am so grateful to our scientific community for the new vaccines. I look forward to a time (spring, perhaps?) when we can return to more normal classrooms, churches, theaters, sports events, shops, restaurants, family rooms and porches and when we can visit and connect and enjoy the company of others. I am hoping we can soon move from this “new normal” to a “better normal.”

Savannah Thorpe, a progressive political operative in Lancaster and freelance writer:

For much of American history, Black lives have not mattered the way we thought or believed they did. But 2020 forced our nation to take a long, hard look in a mirror under some very harsh and lonely lighting.

Between COVID-19’s pronounced presence in communities of color and the police killings of Black people, we collectively realized for the first time that America is not the post-racial society we wish it were. This year, many of us finally got a sense of the scale and scope of racism’s grasp on our laws, our schools, our policing and our communities.

Along with all the lessons from 2020, I hope we remember and invest in what it takes to make strides toward racial justice. In the 1920s, workers of every creed and color pushed Franklin Delano Roosevelt to pass a New Deal for families. In the 1960s, marchers linked arms across racial lines to fight for voting and civil rights.

And in 2020, many of us did something about the racism staring our nation in the face. Some joined anti-racist book clubs. Some had sobering conversations with children about how long-cherished American heroes justified slavery and segregation. Millions across America took to the streets to demand that Black lives matter — in everything from Congress’ stimulus deals to the lead abatement programs in our county. In Lancaster, we marched together to fight for reforms to policing practices and for a new chief of police who shared our values.

And as we sojourn further into the 2020s, my wish for this next year is that we once again join together with people of all backgrounds to fight for Black lives to matter by rooting out racism wherever it lies.

Katie True, former Republican state House member, former executive director of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women, and East Hempfield Township resident:

Thinking back on 2020, there are many lessons that come to mind but the one that stays with me is to never take any type of normalcy for granted. COVID-19 has literally brought my life to a standstill.

I understand wearing masks and practicing social distancing but the most challenging of all the changes has been not being able to be with my family. When we are all together, there are 33 of us, which includes 16 children, ages 3 to 17. Obviously, it’s been a long time since we’ve all seen each other. Isolation is something I am not used to, and I have great empathy for all those who have been deprived of being with family members because of this deadly virus.

Like many, I am glad to see 2020 come to an end. Looking forward to the new year, there seems to be opportunities for hope and optimism as a vaccine has arrived to give us a chance at getting our sense of normalcy back. My wish for 2021 is that the new year brings health back to our country so we can start working, going to school, being with family, and just living an uneventful life without fear of getting ill or losing someone we love. Happy New Year!

Larry Zook, president and CEO of Landis Communities, a network of nonprofit Christian communities that has its roots in the Mennonite church:

The lessons of 2020: We are a deeply resilient and caring community in Lancaster County, with many supportive individuals and organizations who step up at times of significant need.

The challenges of 2020: One of the significant challenges that we have all faced, including at Landis Communities, is keeping others safe and healthy while remembering the deep need to be connected with others. It has been important to keep our humanity in all of our communications and messaging. Each of us has been experiencing the pandemic differently, and it is important to be aware of the perspective of others.

Wish for 2021: We are likely in the most serious and dangerous phase of the pandemic, so I wish for all Lancaster County residents the strength to persevere as we wrap up 2020 and continue to observe needed precautions in the new year. We hope for patience as the vaccine is distributed. We deeply desire grace for each other. We pray for unity and healing for our community here in Lancaster County and throughout the country as we move forward.