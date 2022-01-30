“I learn by listening.”

— Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett, lead investigator for Moderna’s messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine

On Jan. 18, I had an enjoyable and informative lunch with two retired corporate executives. Yes, each of us was fully vaccinated and boosted, and we wore masks except while eating. Our wide-ranging conversation eventually turned to the subject of local government and the issue of a public health advisory board.

We all agreed that the United Way of Lancaster County had been on to something when its president and CEO, Kevin Ressler, advocated for an independent department of public health that would serve the citizens of Lancaster County. Other county leaders have backed a public health department, too.

The CDC Foundation website provides a very useful definition of public health. It reads: “Public health is the science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities.” Key components of this mission are “promoting healthy lifestyles, researching disease and injury prevention, and detecting, preventing and responding to infectious diseases.” Simply stated, “public health is concerned with protecting the health of entire populations.” Note the emphasis on research and entire populations.

By coincidence, within 24 hours of our luncheon, the Lancaster County commissioners announced the names of nine individuals chosen to serve on the county’s new Health Advisory Council, which will report directly to the commissioners. Of the nine appointees, four represent the major health systems serving Lancaster County. They also include a school superintendent, an emergency services coordinator and a township administrator. No persons of color were included among these first nine. The panel has no authority to set priorities or practices.

These appointments are a benediction to the medical establishment that controls health care in the county. An applicant with a background in community health and advocacy was not selected. Four slots remain to be filled, which is what prompts this commentary.

Politicized process

One may disagree with the model of the Health Advisory Council, but that ship has sailed, and Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons have made their decision. In a tangible sense, they got what they wanted, even if the “optics look bad,” as one friend said. Whether that decision — to create a weak advisory board — will serve partisan political interests or the health care needs of the general populace remains to be seen. But a politicized process seems to have achieved the desired outcome.

Unless the focus shifts, this will not be a proactive and data-driven initiative that relies on public health expertise, and it will not be inclusive in any sense of the word.

There are several reasons why I find the advisory council so disappointing — in effect, a missed opportunity for county residents. These reasons, whatever their value, come from my yearlong engagement as chair of a policy task force created by the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia.

I have seen firsthand the positive outcomes that a diverse, experienced and representative task force can achieve. Similarly, my experiences as a parent-advocate for people with disabilities, one of whom is our son, shape my thinking on the subject.

The first cause for disappointment is the nature of the process and the narrow vision the commissioners have brought to the table. COVID-19 is rampant and the health care infrastructure is overburdened, which recommends that Penn Medicine, UPMC, WellSpan and Penn State Health have a voice in making recommendations to the commissioners. Including the larger health systems makes sense, but not if they dominate the board and thus limit the scope of community-based practices and policies. And why is a public school administrator deemed more essential than public advocates with health care experience?

Secondly, the need for such an advisory council goes beyond pandemic-related trends. These preexisting conditions, so to speak, are long-standing and have been exacerbated by the ebb and flow of infection rates. No doubt COVID-19 is an immediate concern, but there are other unaddressed variables to consider. For example, problems of health care affordability and access, and endemic economic and health disparities within underserved populations, present challenges of their own. So, too, do other infectious diseases, opioid addiction and other forms of substance abuse, and the precarious position of people with disabilities, many of whom have specialized health care needs.

These issues, and others, are as essential to good public health planning and policy as any, yet it appears they are not on the commissioners’ agenda. Broad outreach and ongoing research should be part of the advisory council’s mission statement.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website contains a wealth of information on health trends in Lancaster County. Birth and mortality rates, the prevalence of cancers, heart and lung disease, and a range of chronic conditions adversely impacted by the pandemic should be a matter of public concern. Access to affordable housing and health care, the rising tide of homelessness, and the increase in mental illness are all relevant to public health and safety.

Lack of representation

My third reservation focuses on the lack of representation on the advisory council. To date, the commissioners have shown no interest in including members of the county’s diverse African American and Hispanic communities, or advocates for the homeless, people with disabilities or those with chronic mental health diagnoses. Each has a particular set of experiences and community health challenges that should be given a voice at the table. Inviting the participation of advocates and self-advocates, and people who live the experience, is essential to success. “Nothing about us without us” goes the saying. How can you achieve community buy-in if you do not include these members of the community?

To speak an inconvenient truth, even physicians, health administrators, nurses and other care providers would benefit from a robust and ongoing community-based health education program. So would the police and other municipal services unfamiliar with the social cues for behavioral diagnoses. Public health policy must be informed by the social realities of medical science.

Some of the health care providers represented on the advisory board are part of large university networks with excellent public health degree programs. These programs combine the shared expertise of clinicians, counselors and social workers to model best practices and policies. Similar expertise is available in Lancaster County and could be tapped through meaningful institutional collaborations.

I encourage the county commissioners and the new Health Advisory Council to broaden the mandate and rely on these available resources. Isn’t that the aim of such a council, to be inclusive and responsive, and to assess and serve the public’s interest by pursuing good health care outcomes?

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication is “Pennhurst and the Struggle for Disability Rights” (Penn State Press 2020). He chairs the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia’s Disability Policy Circle.