With the 2022 ExtraGive behind us, and 2023’s 24-hour online giving event nearly a year away, now is as good a time as any to examine the new anti-hate policy and practices of the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

Sadly, the Community Foundation defies its own anti-hate policy through its ExtraGive practices. Why aren’t local leaders talking about this?

Yes, let’s applaud the Community Foundation for adopting and publicly posting nondiscrimination and anti-hate policies last year. But let’s also remember that words in policy do not always manifest in actual practice.

The foundation’s leadership defines hateful activities as those that “incite or engage in” dehumanization. Yet in a statement, Community Foundation President and CEO Sam Bressi declared that very few organizations would be impacted by the foundation’s anti-hate policy, because “the overwhelming majority of Lancaster County nonprofits adhere to basic standards for respect, safety and humanity.”

The reality is that some of the Christian nonprofits that took part in the 2022 ExtraGive discriminate against LGBTQ individuals — violating the Community Foundation’s own anti-hate policy.

This discrimination is dehumanizing. Seeking services — particularly during milestone moments of marriage, parenthood and death — and being refused service is dehumanizing and has real mental health implications for LGBTQ people. Furthermore, the presence of discrimination in a community increases LGBTQ individuals’ experiences with violence, intimidation, harassment, threats and defamation.

Research shows that anti-LGBTQ discrimination affects our psychological well-being, our physical wellness, our experiences in the workplace and our ability to walk freely in our neighborhoods and communities without fear of being intimidated, disparaged or physically harmed. It also increases the chances of economic instability, lower wages and higher rates of poverty. It is demonstrated to increase rates of binge drinking, substance abuse, bullying and familial rejection, suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.

Among LGBTQ youth, the findings are even worse. According to The Trevor Project in 2022, 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year. This rate dropped when LGBTQ youth found their schools to be affirming of their identities. Meanwhile, fewer than 1 in 3 transgender and nonbinary youth found their homes to be gender-affirming. And LGBTQ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide compared to those who do not.

Inclusive policies and practices literally save lives.

As is well-documented, when an LGBTQ person exists in the intersections — Black transgender women, in particular — the statistics are downright terrifying.

Community values

Anti-LGBTQ animus is on the rise nationwide, as indicated in a November advisory issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. But we need look no further than our own state and local community to know that this is true. On the state level, we have seen anti-LGBTQ bills proposed by Lancaster County state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument.

Their bills were bad news, but not as bad as state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz’s version of the Florida law critics dubbed “Don’t Say Gay,” or state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s hinted-at legislation that would prohibit lifesaving pediatric gender-affirming medical care. Notably, Mastriano told a conservative talk radio show host Michele Jansen that he was disgusted by efforts to ban conversion therapy, a practice widely considered to be torture.

Locally, we have seen criminal acts targeting LGBTQ people, and multiple school districts considering or enacting anti-LGBTQ policies around transgender student-athletes and proposed book bans.

This increasing animus stems from powerful conservative Christian leaders and organizations. For the Lancaster County Community Foundation to welcome anti-LGBTQ Christian organizations is absolutely its right. But to say these organizations do not participate in dehumanization is false.

As Bressi told LNP | LancasterOnline last August, ExtraGive is “basically a reflection of our community and the values that exist in our community.” On this, the Lancaster County Community Foundation and I agree. But tragically, anti-LGBTQ discrimination is a long and deeply held Lancaster County value and, when given the choice, powerful Lancaster residents will choose it over inclusion and protection.

For the Community Foundation to attempt to play both sides is dangerous. For the foundation’s leaders to declare that they are interested in institutional integrity and transparency while ignoring their own policy is audacious and has a real-life impact on the LGBTQ individuals who have made Lancaster County their home.

For so many local LGBTQ-affirming people and aligned organizations to watch all of this and do nothing is alarming. It should not take a historian to tell any of us what happens when good people stand by and do nothing, certainly not while fascism and Christian nationalism continue to dance at our local and national doorsteps.

‘Changed community’?

There are so many ways that local people could have stood up for LGBTQ people while also supporting their favorite nonprofits, as exemplified by a small group of locals who chose to give directly to those nonprofits.

Similarly, there are so many ways local nonprofits could have participated in the ExtraGive and found ways to state their support of LGBTQ people. For example, an organization might write, “Our participation in the ExtraGive was a fraught decision because we care deeply about LGBTQ rights. If you feel similarly, know that we will gladly accept your direct donation and here’s a link to make that easy. Thank you for supporting us and our LGBTQ neighbors.”

Sadly, few participating nonprofits did this, including local nonprofits whose primary mission is to serve LGBTQ people. And for a lot of LGBTQ people, that hurts, especially given the very real and growing danger we face in 2023.

The Community Foundation was founded nearly a century ago in 1924. Just a few years after its founding, it ran an ad in a predecessor publication of LNP stating, “If we could look at Lancaster 100 years from now — we would find a changed community indeed.” The statement proved to be both true and false.

Pennsylvania only just removed homosexuality from its crimes code in 2022. OutLeadership, a global network for LGBTQ business leaders and companies, ranks the commonwealth 23rd for LGBTQ business climate. Pen America, which advocates for free expression, ranks Pennsylvania as having the second-highest number of book bans, behind only Texas, and many such bans are of LGBTQ books. LGBTQ discrimination is still legal in Pennsylvania and nationwide.

And the climate is only getting worse. Now is the time for LGBTQ allies to stand up for us, knowing that when you stand up against queerphobia, you are most often also standing for the rights of all marginalized populations, especially women, people of color and religious minorities.

The Community Foundation should know that, according to a Public Religion Research Institute survey last year, about 8 in 10 Americans favor laws that would protect LGBTQ people against discrimination in jobs, public accommodations and housing.

The foundation still has time to join the right side of history before its centennial celebration. It would be a welcome change and, all things considered, an extraordinary one.

J. Eric Fisher resides in Lancaster County. He is an LGBTQ activist and a professional learning consultant with History UnErased.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.