With summer unfolding in all its glory, now is a great time to find a place under a tree, or at a water’s edge, or in your yard or on your porch, to escape into the pages of a good book. Gas prices may be high, but reading can take us on a journey, too.

Continuing an LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion tradition, we asked people in the community for their summer reading recommendations — books they’ve already read, plan to read this summer or are reading now. Some wrote lists and others wrote short essays, but all offered excellent suggestions.

If you have a book you’d like to recommend, please tell us in a letter to the editor. And happy reading!

Stacie Blake, CEO of YWCA Lancaster:

I am working through a pile of books this summer. A few I got an early jump on due to some extended airport waiting times. I do intentionally jump between genres because I love to learn and I’m sharing accordingly.

— “You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays,” by Zora Neale Hurston. The new edition is edited by Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Genevieve West and gathers 40 years of Hurston’s writing, some previously published and some not. I’m looking forward to learning from her particular lens, at a particular time.

— “Deacon King Kong,” by James McBride. I picked this up in a “free library” and had some laugh-out-loud moments at this story set in 1969 Brooklyn that crosses church life, neighborhoods, mobsters and more.

— “Whereabouts,” by Jhumpa Lahiri. Written in Italian and translated by the author to English, this novel is a series of moments, beautifully captured, and it caused me to pause in my own daily moments and be more aware of my surroundings and thoughts.

— “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens. This book was recommended to me three years ago by a 91-year-old friend. I finally picked it up and loved every minute of the read. It’s a challenging story about experiencing bad things and still finding the beauty around us.

— “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” by Eddie Glaude Jr. The author has revisited the work of writer James Baldwin to make sense of our country today and the political choices we make.

— “The Office of Historical Corrections: A Novella and Stories,” by Danielle Evans. This is a beautifully written book that made me stop at times to ponder what I had just learned. It was delicious that way, and when I finished, I immediately passed it on to another reader so they could experience it as well.

Jack Brubaker, writer of LNP | LancasterOnline’s “The Scribbler” column:

Each summer I sample some light reading, but I prefer challenging books. Franz Kafka said, “If the book we’re reading doesn’t wake us up with a blow on the head, what are we reading it for?”

The books on top of my stack this summer include Richard Powers’ “The Echo Maker.” Our son has read everything Powers has written. I have read nothing. I asked him which Powers novel I should read first. He chose Powers’ 2006 National Book Award-winning novel exploring the mysteries and intricacies of human interaction.

Next in line is “Mrs. Bridge,” by Evan S. Connell. Although this novel has been regarded as an innovative, understated masterpiece of character exploration since its publication in 1959, I somehow avoided it until reading a review of a new biography of the author. That sold me.

I’ll move on to Connell’s own masterful biography: “Son of the Morning Star: Custer and the Little Bighorn.” It details George Armstrong Custer’s outrageous disregard for reality that led to the near-annihilation of his 7th Cavalry by Lakota Sioux and Cheyenne warriors at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Connell’s sprawling book occupies a special place in Custer literature. Now I’ll find out why.

Barry Lopez, author of more than a dozen works of fiction and nonfiction, died in December 2020. In May, Random House published his final work, a collection of essays titled “Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World.” Lopez often expressed concerns about our warming planet amid general environmental and societal deterioration. His last words on that subject are included here.

These books and others on my summer stack may not knock me on the head. In that case, I’ll reread Emily Dickinson’s poems and John Cheever’s stories to remember that a blow on the noggin from a 500-page blockbuster is not the only way to wake up.

Author Jamie Beth Cohen:

As a writer of both fiction and nonfiction, I like to read as wide a variety of texts as possible so that I can be inspired by others’ words and perspectives. To that end, I’ve been exploring poetry recently, including Diane Seuss’ “Frank: Sonnets,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry and the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry this year. And for people who don’t think they like poetry, I highly recommend Courtney LeBlanc’s “Exquisite Bloody, Beating Heart.”

I'm currently working on a memoir about my complicated father and his unexplained death, so Kiese Laymon’s “Heavy: An American Memoir” has been a huge influence on my work, as has Rose Andersen’s “The Heart and Other Monsters: A Memoir.” I highly recommend both of those books, and I can’t wait to dive into “Corrections in Ink: A Memoir” by Lancaster native Keri Blakinger.

For anyone who has ever written, or who has wanted to write, there is really no better book than “Craft in the Real World: Rethinking Fiction Writing and Workshopping” by Matthew Salesses. As someone who grew up in awe of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, never had the guts to apply, and recently visited Iowa City for the first time, this book was an eye-opening journey into why the techniques that grew out of the exalted Iowa tradition can be harmful and have long been overdue for a reimagination.

And for teens out there, and their families and teachers, I think there is no better book to read during this trying and divisive time than Liza Wiemer’s “The Assignment,” which is based on a true story of a controversial classroom assignment and the teens who stood up for what was right at great cost to themselves.

I could talk about books all day. I hope everyone enjoys whatever they choose to read this summer, and I hope you buy your books from a local independent bookstore — we have some great ones in Lancaster County. Or patronize our local library system!

John Flavin, sociology professor and the lead singer of the Celtic rock band The Ogham Stones:

The COVID-19 pandemic really had me thinking about the books that I’ve read in the past regarding diseases and how they have affected and will continue to affect our society. I just reread “The White Plague” by Frank Herbert. This 1982 novel is a terrifyingly plausible blend of fiction and apocalyptic vision. After his family is murdered, the main character unleashes a manufactured plague upon the human race. While the COVID-19 pandemic may not ultimately prove as devastating as Herbert’s plague, we can absolutely recognize similar changes to our world.

While I try to leave my work at my desk, that is not always possible. I was powerfully affected by the following work and reread it again recently, knowing that the topics of eviction and homelessness have only become more pronounced since its release: “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Matthew Desmond. In this scholarly 2016 book, a Princeton sociologist follows eight families in Milwaukee as they each struggle to keep a roof over their heads. It strives to transform our understanding of poverty and economic exploitation, while providing fresh ideas for solving one of 21st-century America’s most devastating problems.

I love Celtic and Irish culture. I reread Thomas Cahill’s “How The Irish Saved Civilization” as a reminder of the great contributions that my ancestors have made. It is the story of how Europe evolved from the Classical Age of Rome to the Middle Ages. Irish monks and scribes maintained the very record of Western civilization by copying manuscripts of Greek and Latin writers and then establishing libraries and universities on the European continent, allowing for the transformation to the Renaissance.

I frequently pick through the memoir of one of my musical heroes. “A Drink With Shane MacGowan” by Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke is not a structured novel, but is rather a collection of interviews between MacGowan, the founder and leader of the seminal rock band The Pogues, and his wife, Victoria. He recounts moving to London in the mid-1970s, just as the British punk scene was beginning, and offers a firsthand account of a critical time and place in music history. He also provides his very strong opinions on The Pogues’ success, as well as the reasons for his shocking departure from the band. Ultimately, this is a collection of hilarious stories on a wide range of subjects, from Irish history and politics to literature, film, religion, his own substance abuse and much more.

Lastly, this is a new work that is sitting atop my “read next” pile: “2034: A Novel of the Next World War,” by Elliot Ackerman and Adm. James Stavridis. It is described as a novel set in the future and an examination of the global conditions and conflicts that result in a future world war. It appears to contain elements of an oral history (much like another personal favorite, Max Brooks’ “World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War”) and I hope it will be a predictor that contains possible insights and/or blueprints for our current society.

Starleisha Michelle Gingrich, storyteller, creative, theater professional and founder of Disrupt Theatre Company:

This spring and early summer I’ve listened to more than 25 audiobooks — my preferred method of reading — spanning so many different genres. I’ve listened to classics, a few contemporary romance novels, and I’m currently on a mystery kick. At this rate, I’m thinking I could get to at least 100 books by Christmas. I’m very grateful for my friend Joie, who reignited my love of reading when we met in 2018. Librarians are lifesavers, and their jobs should be protected and honored at all costs.

Here are a few books I highly recommend.

— “Queen of the Tiles” by Hanna Alkaf is a young adult mystery that follows the best friend of a Scrabble champion who mysteriously died during the King of the Hill round of a national Scrabble tournament. Najwa Bakri is determined to discover who killed her best friend and top Scrabble player, Trina. Najwa returns to the same weekend tournament after a year away from the Scrabble circuit, and suddenly, Trina’s Instagram becomes active again. Najwa unravels a series of clues while working through her trauma, and knocking out Scrabble competitors one by one. Najwa discovers a lot about her best friend and ultimately herself in this gripping mystery that adults and young adult readers will enjoy! Recommended for ages 12 and up.

— “Finlay Donovan Is Killing It: A Mystery” by Elle Cosimano is about a single mom and author named Finlay Donovan, who has writer’s block. Her editors are expecting a first draft, and her ex-husband is expecting her to pay rent. During a meeting with her agent, Finlay is overheard by a woman at the next table who slips her a note with a name, phone number and a promise of $50,000. Curious, Finlay calls the number and finds herself hired as a hit woman. One thing leads to another, and Finlay has a first draft, a six-figure book deal, a babysitter accomplice, and finds herself dodging the Russian mafia. Oh, and there’s a handsome police officer who has taken a personal and professional interest in her. This is a spoiler-free zone, but the end has a surprising cliffhanger, and I immediately downloaded and listened to the sequel, “Finlay Donovan Knocks ’Em Dead.” Recommended for ages 18 and up.

— “By the Book: A Meant to Be Novel,” by Jasmine Guillory, my favorite contemporary romance novelist.

Guillory is known for her powerful Black women protagonists and for discussing mental health, family and love in the Black community. Her books are often on the spicier side, but “By The Book” is a reimagined “Beauty and the Beast.” Protagonist Izzy is an editorial assistant at a publishing house called Tale As Old As Time and she’s looking for a promotion and more challenging work. In an impulsive moment, Izzy volunteers to get a celebrity memoir out of the stubborn and handsome Beau Towers, who has been ignoring her emails for months. After Izzy shows up at his house unannounced, Beau resists until finally Izzy encourages him to write in his favorite spot in his mansion: his grandfather’s library. The nostalgia of hearing “Beauty and the Beast” references peppered into the pages tugged on my heart and even brought tears to my eye. This is a perfect summer romance novel; I would recommend it for ages 15 and up.

— “Love and Other Words” by Christina Lauren left me breathless, speechless and feeling a lot of teenage feelings that I thought I had buried long ago. Macy, a pediatrics resident, unexpectedly runs into her first love at a coffee shop, miles away from where they last saw each other many years before. Elliot is a writer and his love of words and language — and Macy — has never faltered. The chapters jump between then and now and we follow Elliot’s and Macy’s relationship from the moment they first met to their frustrating miscommunications, to their reunion. Recommended for ages 16 and up.

Mary Haverstick, filmmaker:

My summer reading choices follow.

— “Martha: The Life of Martha Mitchell,” by Winzola McLendon. Watergate is getting a fresh look through the lens of who was listened to and who wasn’t. Mitchell had inside knowledge that was worth heeding, but she was discounted and characterized as mentally unstable. Political scandal and the treatment of women are timely topics and resonate with our national situation today. Mitchell’s story also is being told in the outstanding Starz miniseries “Gaslit.”

— “Rough Draft: A Memoir,” by MSNBC anchor Katy Tur. I am very curious to learn more about this journalist’s upbringing with parents who were the helicopter jockeys who filmed so many of Los Angeles’ biggest news stories from the air. It’s a wild and woolly lifestyle, fraught with intrigue and moral dilemmas, and should make for an interesting read.

— “Elizabeth: One of Many,” by Elizabeth Fuller, a memoir by one of the founders of The Independent Eye, a landmark theater in Lancaster’s history. I had the great fortune to learn so much as a young artist with this company, and I know Fuller to be an insightful and unfailingly honest writer. I can’t wait to absorb her wisdom from a lifetime of creating.

— “In Cold Blood,” by Truman Capote. The film “Capote” is one of my favorites, and this book was its basis. I am partway into this masterpiece, and am in awe of how clearly Capote sees his complex subject — a modest rural man who committed an unspeakable murder. This is not so much a whodunit as a “why-was-it-done,” which is a much more interesting question to answer.

Jeffrey L. Hudson, former social studies teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and member of Marietta Borough Council:

My grandfather kept an extensive collection of stone arrowheads he plowed up on his farm in Indiana, and I suppose it was his collection that sparked my lifelong interest in the Indigenous peoples of America. That interest would eventually lead me to live and work on the Navajo Nation Reservation for several years. The Navajo (Diné in their language) were more fortunate than most tribes in that they were able to hold onto much of their ancestral lands and the Navajo Nation (Dinétah) sprawls over parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. It is this vast area — larger than West Virginia — that is the setting for Tony Hillerman’s famous detective novels.

I’m a fan. Not only are the novels often ingeniously plotted, but they teach the reader much about Navajo culture with an eye to how that culture is embedded in the spare beauty of the high desert. If you decide to start reading Hillerman’s books featuring Navajo tribal police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, start at the beginning with “The Blessing Way.”

“It’s always troubled me that the American people are so ignorant of these rich Indian cultures,” Hillerman once said. His effort to remedy some of that ignorance was rewarded when he was proclaimed a “Special Friend of the Diné” by the Navajo Nation.

If his novels pique your interest in Navajo culture, perhaps the next book you should take a look at is “The Diné Reader: An Anthology of Navajo Literature.” This is a collection of poems, stories, interviews and more, published by the University of Arizona Press. In these pages you can hear Navajo people speaking directly about their experience, instead of through a talented interpreter.

If you are still fascinated by American Indians, you might want to read Charles C. Mann’s “1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus.” As the title indicates, it is a look at life in the Americas before the arrival of Christopher Columbus.

Dissatisfied that his son was being taught the same things about American Indians he had been taught, despite the growing volume of research on the subject, Mann decided to write a book summarizing how our view of the Indigenous peoples of the Americas is quickly changing.

At the center of that changing view is something he labels “Holmberg’s Mistake.” Anthropologist Allan Holmberg wrote a book in which he described the primitive life of the Sirionó people in the Bolivian rain forest. His “mistake” — one made by countless observers before him — was a failure to realize that the culture he was observing was one that had been shattered by numerous factors, especially disease. The true story of these people — and that of many tribes — is much deeper and richer than earlier chroniclers suspected.

Still interested in Indigenous peoples? I am and that’s why I’ve just started reading “Empire of the Summer Moon,” S. C. Gwynne’s book about the Comanches. The most interesting histories center on fascinating people, and Gwynne has chosen Quanah Parker as the focal point of his book. Parker was the last great Quahada Comanche chief and the son of Chief Peta Nocona and Cynthia Ann Parker, a blue-eyed, blond captive. What could be more interesting than that?

Jenelle Janci, Life & Culture team leader at LNP | LancasterOnline:

You may have seen Michelle Zauner, frontwoman of the stellar indie band Japanese Breakfast, banging a gong with radiant joy on “Saturday Night Live” or wearing whimsical, colorful couture on red carpets. But Zauner’s memoir reveals a deeply talented writer behind all the fanfare. “Crying in H Mart” chronicles her complicated relationship with her mother and the grief Zauner navigates during and after the final months of her mother’s life as she dealt with pancreatic cancer. Without her mother, Zauner reflects on her identity as a Korean American, which is so deeply tied to the food she enjoyed with her mom — hence the memoir’s title, which names the Asian supermarket chain. Zauner’s book is a quick, moving read that should come with a coupon for Kleenex.

Grant Keener, Hempfield school board president:

As you can see, I have eclectic taste in books. My recommendations:

— “Oblivion or Glory: 1921 and the Making of Winston Churchill,” by David Stafford. This book explores how Churchill reinvented himself following several political and missteps to become Great Britain’s most consequential prime minister. Churchill’s journey offers timeless lessons in leadership, humility and public service.

— “A Time for Mercy,” by John Grisham. Set in Grisham’s fictional Ford County, Mississippi, this story follows the experiences of a 16-year-old boy accused of murdering a deputy sheriff. Grisham reminds us that facts are not always as clear-cut as they appear, and why the presumption of innocence is a bedrock principle of American law.

— “We Were Liars,” by E. Lockhart. The staid and wealthy Sinclair family spends each summer on their private island off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. This suspenseful coming-of-age drama weaves themes of adventure, teen angst, consequences, privilege and racism into a gripping narrative that will captivate both mature teen and adult readers.

— “Killing Patton: The Strange Death of World War II’s Most Audacious General,” by Bill O’Reilly. Perhaps America’s greatest WWII general, George S. Patton was also imperious and sometimes insubordinate. O’Reilly uses pivotal and lesser-known episodes from the European theater to force the reader to examine how human emotion, ego and chance can shape history.

Jess King, chief of staff for the City of Lancaster:

It was fun to cultivate my reading list, so here goes.

— “Apeirogon: A Novel,” by Colum McCann. I am partway through this novel about two fathers who lost daughters in the Palestine/Israel conflict. The novel is titled after a shape with an infinite number of sides, and I am finding it a balm for the binary brokenness we’re facing in the United States. McCann’s writing style is beautiful and captivating, with 1,001 short chapters, and it is helping me resume reading fiction for the first time in a long time. The pandemic (plus the pace of life) did a number on my attention span, and I’m working on getting it back.

— “For the Time Being,” by Annie Dillard. McCann’s style inspired me to return to this favorite narrative about the meanings of life from unexpected angles (and beautifully short chapters!).

— “Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We’re in without Going Crazy,” Joanna Macy and Chris Johnstone. I skimmed this when it first came out and am coming back for tools and insights to cultivate creativity and perspective in the midst of social and ecological challenges.

— “Falling Upward: A Spirituality for the Two Halves of Life,” by Richard Rohr. I’m a fan of Rohr, a Franciscan priest and founder of The Center for Action and Contemplation in New Mexico, but haven’t read this yet. It’s been recommended by a wide variety of friends, and I’m reading it as I’m deep in midlife, with parents facing the challenges of aging and my oldest child starting her last year of high school — a good place for reflection in both directions.

E. Fletcher McClellan, professor of political science at Elizabethtown College:

Here are four histories that can help us understand where we are as a nation and where we might be going:

— “Watergate: A New History,” by Garrett M. Graff. June 17 was the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in. This is a comprehensive look at the scandal that brought down a president. The book provides a counterpoint to the current U.S. House select committee investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Had Watergate happened during today’s political climate, could Richard Nixon have remained in office? It seems likely. Had Donald Trump’s multiple transgressions occurred in the 1970s, would his presidency have survived? Likely not.

— “The First Populist: The Defiant Life of Andrew Jackson,” by David S. Brown. The latest book by my Elizabethtown College colleague examines the seventh president, a force of nature who dominated American politics and culture for over a generation, and a model for today’s wannabe populists (who pale in comparison). The modern presidency can trace its beginnings to Jackson, who led the first truly national political party, exercised unilateral power vigorously, and connected the presidency to the people. Once rated among the greatest presidents, Jackson’s status with historians has fallen markedly. Brown tackles Jackson’s wars against Native Americans, the disastrous Indian Removal Act, his contributions to the expansion of slavery, and concomitant battles against nullifiers and secessionists. I hope “The First Populist” generates a re-reevaluation of this complex military and political giant.

— “Reaganland: America’s Right Turn, 1976-80,” by Rick Perlstein. More and more, it appears we are reliving the late 1970s: a Democratic president and Congress presiding over an economy suffering from high inflation and a possible recession; Russia seeking to reclaim lost power and prestige through military aggression; an energy crisis precipitating record prices at the gas pump; and Christian nationalists allying with the Republican Party (and the U.S. Supreme Court) to erase the wall between church and state. No better time than now to read an exhaustive account of the Jimmy Carter presidency and the ascendancy of the Reagan Revolution, the last of Perlstein’s four-volume history of the modern conservative movement. The differences between conservatives then and now are startling.

— “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. If summer readers dare, this revisionist history will move and change them by seeing the American experience through a different lens. They will learn how slavery changed American society from four centuries ago to the present day, and ask how this path could have been altered. And they will come away humbled, knowing that no group, religion or ideology owns the American story.

Joe Mohler, committeeman for the Lancaster Township Republican Committee and its former chairman:

I wanted to take an educational bent with my summer reading. So far, I’ve found these four books to be particularly fascinating.

— “The 1619 Project” is essentially a case study on American slavery and traces its effects to the present. I read it because I wanted to understand the outrage it evoked from people on the right and also to see if the claims the book made were as dramatic and countercultural as many on the left claimed.

— “Suicide of the West: How the Rebirth of Tribalism, Populism, Nationalism, and Identity Politics Is Destroying American Democracy,” by Jonah Goldberg. This book explores the two political philosophies relevant to our time: romantic nationalism and classical liberalism, arguing that the West’s rejection of the latter has led to greater social fragility. I read it at the same time as “The 1619 Project” to see how a strong political philosophy — classical liberalism — could simultaneously be enmeshed with something as grotesque as American slavery.

— “The Evolution of God” by Robert Wright examines how theological development occurred through the lens of natural history. I find anthropology and theology interesting, and this book brought those two topics together.

— “Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine,” by journalist and historian Anne Applebaum, provides a fantastic foundation for understanding the situation occurring today in the Ukraine. It unveils the regional, linguistic and economic hardships that Vladimir Lenin and Josef Stalin placed on the Ukrainian people.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland:

I am grateful for books that help me see my world with new eyes. I find that a good book stays with me long after I’ve finished reading it, like a conversation with a friend after you have both gone your separate ways. The world we come back to is different and we are different, too. Here are just a few of the books I’ve read recently that have done that for me:

— “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents,” by Isabel Wilkerson. This is one of those books that helped me see our world differently. Wilkerson presents the concept of caste as the organizing principle for American society and moves our current discussion about race beyond finger-pointing and blame, to chart a healthy way forward. It is a powerful and necessary book.

— “The Book of Form and Emptiness: A Novel” by Ruth Ozeki examines our complex relationship with “things.” What would a book say if it could talk? The answer might surprise us. Ozeki deals with difficult issues like love and grief with profound gentleness and grace through the lives of Benny and his mother, Anabelle, who both come to terms with the larger forces that animate their lives.

— “Patrimony,” by Philip Roth. This is a moving memoir of Roth’s relationship with his father during the final years of his life. The book is full of love, wisdom and humor. The writing is what you would expect from Roth, though the subject matter may seem a surprising departure. Reading it was a rich and rewarding experience I highly recommend.

— “Whale Day: And Other Poems,” by Billy Collins, a former U.S. poet laureate who writes poems that are funny, accessible and insightful. Collins uses the ordinary, even the mundane, to introduce us to the awe-inspiring and majestic that is found in everyday living. It is thoroughly delightful.

— “The Not Yet Fallen World: New and Selected Poems,” by Stephen Dunn, a collection published posthumously after the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet’s death last year. In simple, straightforward language, Dunn made the ordinary sparkle and revealed a magic and grace that leads us to embrace the complexities of our own humanity.

— “The Dutch House,” by Ann Patchett. This is a sweeping book that questions success and the meaning of wealth through the relationship of Maeve and her brother Danny. What does it mean to live a good life? Patchett offers an insightful perspective in her well-written and entertaining novel, which is a great book to take to the beach.

Doris Russ, retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel:

My taste in leisure reading tends to run to history, especially U.S. history, so my recommendations reflect some aspects of American history that many Americans may not be familiar with. And they also showcase some excellent women historians.

When I was in high school and college, some 50-plus years ago, there were aspects of our history that were seldom, if ever, mentioned. That is still true today. I would like to see the first two books on my list become required reading for all high school students.

— “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee: An Indian History of the American West” by Dee Brown provides an exhaustive account of the Indian wars in the American West from 1860 to 1890. The “Wild West” period of American history has been presented more often in films and fiction than in history books. Brown’s account fills in many details of the actions of the U. S. Army on the Western frontier, and the gradual displacement of the Native Americans with whom the military came into conflict.

— Another period of American history that is perhaps less examined than mythologized is the Great Depression of the 1930s. “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson follows the lives of three African Americans who are among the thousands seeking to escape the poverty of the Deep South by moving to Northern cities. Their experiences are not those of Dust Bowl farmers, but they are just as desperate and just as compelling as those in the fictional “Grapes of Wrath.”

— In a lighter vein, I have recently discovered the fiction of Edith Wharton. I think of Wharton as an American Jane Austen, but with a viewpoint rather older and more cynical. Wharton, the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, wrote about the “upper crust” society of New York City during the turn of the last century’s Gilded Age. I recommend her Pulitzer-winning “The Age of Innocence,” a bittersweet story of an impending marriage and a mysterious cousin to whom society’s rules don’t seem to apply.

— Finally, my upcoming summer reading includes “Well-Behaved Taverns Seldom Make History: Pennsylvania Pubs Where Rabble-Rousers and Rum Runners Stirred Up Revolutions,” by M. Diane McCormick. This is not only a fun history of some of the oldest and most atmospheric taverns in Pennsylvania, it makes a great guide for those of us who have decided to forgo travel this year and find fascinating places nearby to explore and enjoy. And there are ghosts!

Robert N. Spicer, associate professor in communication and theater at Millersville University:

I have a lot of reading to prepare for the coming fall semester but I’m looking forward to reading some of these books for fun.

— “Mother Night” by Kurt Vonnegut is an amazing story warning about the dangers of pretending to be something that you are not. It is also a warning about personality-based media and shouting heads.

— “The Medium is the Massage” by Marshall McLuhan is a brief, illustrated introduction to McLuhan’s ideas about media as technologies.

— “Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics” by Nicole Hemmer explores the history of right-wing media activism that is the prologue for personality-based media figures such as Rush Limbaugh.

— “A Time to Build: From Family and Community to Congress and the Campus, How Recommitting to Our Institutions Can Revive the American Dream,” by Yuval Levin. The conservative Levin is an interesting thinker who argues that the “social crisis we confront is defined not by an oppressive presence but by a debilitating absence of the forces that unite us.”

— “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism,” by Anne Applebaum. She critiques populist politics mixing with authoritarianism in the United States, Britain, Spain, Hungary and Poland.

— “Dr. Strange,” by Marvel Comics. I never read Dr. Strange comics when I was a youngster, so my fun reading for this summer will be going through those old comics from the 1960s and ’70s in the Marvel Unlimited app on my iPad. I’m excited to delve into those old stories and appreciate that classic artwork.