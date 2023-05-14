Lancaster is a vibrant, flourishing city. By many accounts, we are a city that other small cities look to emulate. For this progress to continue, the City of Lancaster must have a strong, fiscally sound city government. To ensure this, I am proposing we study home rule.

On Tuesday, Lancaster City voters will answer yes or no to the ballot question: “Shall a government study commission of nine members be elected to study the existing form of government of the municipality to consider the advisability of the adoption of a home rule charter and, if advisable, to draft and recommend a home rule charter?”

Voters will also choose nine community members to serve on the Home Rule Study Commission.

Home rule is a different form of government than what Lancaster has right now. It transfers authority from the state to a local charter drafted, adopted and amended by Lancaster city voters. Many municipalities in Pennsylvania have created home rule charters because they bring greater local control, flexibility and more equitable ways to raise revenue.

If voters say yes to studying home rule, the nine-member commission will study our current government and learn best practices from across Pennsylvania. If the commissioners agree that home rule would better serve the city, they will draft a charter. Voters would ultimately decide whether to adopt this charter in the November 2024 election.

Why study home rule? The city budget increased an average of 2.5% each year over the last eight years. Property tax revenue, our main revenue source, cannot keep up — on average, increasing less than 1% yearly. So, either property tax rates must go up, or the city must make cuts to services to balance the budget.

I know many have felt the impact of property tax increases — continuing to raise the property tax rate is unsustainable, especially for older residents living on a fixed income.

Through home rule, the city could raise revenue by modifying other existing tax rates rather than over-relying on one source — property taxes. Other taxes include earned income taxes, local services taxes and real estate transfer taxes.

In contrast to stagnant property tax revenues, earned income tax revenues grow over time as incomes grow. However, our earned income tax rate has remained largely unchanged since 1965 at .6%. Because of this, a modest increase in the earned income tax rate could bring stability to the city’s finances for years to come, reducing the property tax burden. Earned income taxes are also more equitable — the more you make, the more you pay, and vice versa.

For more than a decade, city leadership has advocated for a legislative solution from Harrisburg to stabilize city finances with no progress. Now, I am recommending that we study home rule to understand its potential. While a lot can change through home rule, I am suggesting slight changes to keep our city running effectively and sustainably. The Home Rule Study Commission would be an independent commission, tasked with making the best recommendations to meet Lancaster’s needs. And ultimately, this process gives voters more say in charting our future.

I encourage Lancaster city voters to vote yes to study home rule on Tuesday.

(To learn more about candidates running for the Home Rule Study Commission, visit cityoflancasterpa.gov/home-rule.)

Danene Sorace, a Democrat, has been mayor of the City of Lancaster since January 2018.