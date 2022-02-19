At Lancaster City Council’s meeting on Tuesday evening, the administration plans to present a proposal that I believe raises questions about fair compensation for the director of one department — Neighborhood Engagement — in relation to the salaries of other bureau heads, many of whom are longtime employees.

There is no doubt that the current Office of Neighborhood Engagement plays a worthwhile role in city government. It strengthens neighborhoods. It builds relationships and understanding between neighborhoods and City Hall. It helps in facilitating the flow of services to city’s neighborhoods.

My concern is not with the valuable work this office does. It is with the proposed bill to establish the small Office of Neighborhood Engagement as a major city department when the existing four departments (Public Works, Public Safety, Administrative Services, and Community Planning and Economic Development) are anywhere from seven to 80 times larger in budget authority. I believe Neighborhood Engagement should remain as an office under the high-profile office of the mayor.

Also, the salary increases that the director of Neighborhood Engagement has received and may again receive this year appear excessive to me, in relation to other departments and to the income of city residents.

In 2019, the mayor’s budget provided a salary of $61,836 to the Neighborhood Engagement director. It was raised to $70,641 in 2020, $85,617 in 2021 and, in the current budget, to $115,582. Those are annual increases of 14%, 21% and 35%, far above what other city employees — or city residents as a whole — have received in those years. In total, it is an increase of nearly $54,000, or 87%, over three years. (All of these numbers were drawn from the city's budgets, as posted online.)

For that salary, the director supervises a small staff of seven full-time and four part-time workers and Vista volunteers. The office budget authority is roughly $760,000. In comparison:

— The fire chief will earn more this year, $126,372, but he oversees 77 employees and a budget of $13.24 million. He has worked for the city for 17 years. Over the past three years, his salary has increased from $108,554 in 2019 — a 16% increase over three years, not 87%.

— The city’s chief accounting officer (now the deputy director of finance) directly assists the director of administrative services in monitoring and recording over $120 million in operating budgets. Her job is one of the most critical positions in city governance. She has worked as an accountant for the past 18 years. Over the past three years, the salary of that position has increased from $86,726 to $100,888. It is up 16%, not 87%.

— The city’s human resources director, responsible for the hiring, retention, dismissal and personnel policies of all city employees, will be paid $88,117 this year, or $27,465 less than the Neighborhood Engagement director. Her salary increases since 2019 amount to $7,777, or about 10%. Not 87%.

— The manager of the city’s wastewater treatment plant is responsible for 19 employees and a budget of about $6 million. He has worked for the city for more than 42 years. In the past three years, his salary has risen from $65,153 (about what the Neighborhood Engagement director was paid that year) to $80,340. That’s still about $35,000 less than what the engagement director, with three-and-a-half years’ experience, will be earning in 2022.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average household income in the city was $45,514 in 2019. I’m guessing city residents haven’t seen salary increases comparable to that of the director of Neighborhood Engagement.

The members of City Council should give this proposal serious thought. They should consider what impact an exceptionally large pay increase to a relatively new city employee will have on the morale of other bureau heads, whose responsibilities and experience exceed that of the Neighborhood Engagement director. I believe it is a matter of fairness and equity.

In addition, council members should consider the administration’s request in light of their own authority as an independent branch of city government.

For the past week, City Hall already has listed the Department of Neighborhood Engagement on its website as an established department of city government, although council has not yet voted on the mayor’s request to transform this office into a department. In my opinion, the mayor’s office has taken council’s approval for granted. I do not believe this is good or transparent government.

Council should not make this small office into a new department, and it, along with the mayor, should hold off on approving a one-year, 35% pay increase to its director until that salary can be justified to other city employees and the public at large.

Arthur Morris was the City of Lancaster’s mayor from 1980 to 1990.