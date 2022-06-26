Excessive noise degrades life in Lancaster city. Some noise in a city is unavoidable: garbage trucks, tree trimming, construction. Other noises, such as motorcycles without mufflers and cars with booming music are a real problem — but difficult to control.

However, there is one source of noise that is not only easy to address, it is actually encouraged by the city: amplified music in neighborhood parks and streets. Because of its sound level and strong low frequency (bass), this amplified sound can be heard from several blocks away. Because of its distinctive nature (regular thumping) it grabs attention and thus can be annoying even at very low levels.

The city’s noise code states: “No person shall make, continue or cause to be made or cause to be continued any noise disturbance by any means, nor shall any person suffer, allow or permit any noise disturbance, by any means, to be made or continued from or at any property, whether public or private, real or personal, that is subject to such person’s right to control.”

Amplified music is specifically called out in the code: “Specific prohibitions. The following acts and the causing thereof are declared to be noise disturbances and therefore in violation of this chapter: Radios, television sets, musical instruments and similar devices. Operating, playing or permitting the operation or playing of any radio, television, phonograph, drum, musical instrument, sound amplifier, automobile radio, automobile stereo, high-fidelity equipment or similar device which produces, reproduces or amplifies sound.”

Clearly, music amplified to high volumes violates the city’s noise regulations.

Nevertheless, the city’s Noise Control Board regularly grants variances to the code for events in the city parks. Per the code, it may do this. But before granting such a variance, public notification, a hearing and a review are required.

I have never received notification prior to the many events with loud amplified music held in Buchanan Park, the park near my house. The noise from every one of these events is clearly audible in my house. No variance should be granted without the explicit consent of all park neighbors within the radius of the amplified sound (which is quite far).

In discussing this matter with members of the Noise Control Board, I am given to understand that the “community benefit” of having amplified music in the park outweighs the right of neighbors to not hear this noise.

Let’s look at this in more detail:

— Some people enjoy loud music. This benefit is available to anyone with a smartphone and earphones — nearly everyone.

— Music has many benefits, but music does not have to be amplified to be enjoyable and beneficial.

— The presumption that if people don’t complain, everything is copacetic is exactly backwards. Most people are extremely uncomfortable calling the police; most people will put up with the annoyance rather than doing so. But this is not evidence that they are not bothered.

— As is clearly set out in the city’s noise code, the burden of proof is on the producers to demonstrate — by public notice, a hearing and careful consideration — that a requested variance is necessary.

— The code states that the application shall demonstrate “that bringing the sources of sound or activity for which the variance is sought into compliance with this chapter would constitute an unreasonable hardship on the applicant.”

There is no conceivable hardship, much less an “unreasonable hardship,” to the organizers or to the “community” that would result from precluding amplification in Lancaster’s neighborhood parks. Music has existed since the dawn of civilization. Thus, the benefits of music at public events have always been, and are still, available.

One might argue that amplification isn’t necessarily loud. True, but in practice amplified music is always extremely loud. In my extensive experience, requests to turn down the volume are always met by a slight decrease, followed by a steady increase until the original level is regained.

Numerical limits are not practical. They would require the establishment of measurable criteria, someone capable of measuring and enforcement. This has not, and will not, happen. Therefore, the problem is allowing amplification.

A lovely example of music providing a benefit to the city community without amplification is the Keys for the City program. Musicians (including myself) often play in Buchanan Park, adding to the ambiance without bothering anyone. (If you don’t want to hear, walk a few feet away and the sound is subsumed by the birds and playing children.) Music comports beautifully with the role of these oases of nature in the city. Amplification, on the other hand, is a violation of the surrounding community and thus has no place in our neighborhood parks.

I call on the Lancaster City Council to rule that the city Noise Control Board should cease granting variances for music amplification in the city’s neighborhood parks.

Christopher Brooks is a professional violinist and teacher, architectural acoustics consultant, and published poet. He lives in the charming (albeit noisy) City of Lancaster with his wife, Lynn.