In the early 1990s, when my family came from Puerto Rico to Southeast Lancaster city to start a new chapter, education, economic opportunity and quality of life were my parents’ focus for my brother and me.

These are the priorities for all city residents, especially as we come out of the economic impact of a pandemic. While my parents found assistance in organizations like the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County or the Spanish American Civic Association, I rarely heard mention of our local government, our mayor or Lancaster City Council.

As a young adult, I reflected on my childhood growing up in the Garden Court apartments in the Southeast, an area in our city that has historically been neglected. That community and my history there inspired me to run for City Council four years ago.

While I currently live in the Northeast section of the city, each and every neighborhood factors into every decision I’ve made on City Council. Benefits and consequences do not happen in isolation. Rather, when one part of the city is affected, it has ripple effects across the entire community.

I’m proud that this council — the youngest and most diverse in city history — has prioritized equity above all else.

Working collaboratively with the administration (the leadership of which reflects three current or former Southeast residents), we made the largest investment in affordable housing in modern city history.

We are investing another $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds into the facilities that serve our most vulnerable residents.

We have appointed the city’s first Hispanic chief of police, Richard Mendez — who grew up, like I did, in the Southeast and prioritizes public service and community engagement in policing.

We have approved the process to explore a more equitable form of government, one that would ease the financial burden of fixed- and lower-income residents in the city.

We have prioritized neighborhoods and neighborhood leaders in an unprecedented way, supporting the establishment of a Department of Neighborhood Engagement and programs like the Neighborhood Leaders Academy and trauma-informed training for residents and staff alike.

We have invested in the tools to build a city workforce that reflects the city. We have put federal dollars to work in our community and are investing more than $10 million south of King Street to remediate lead in more than 700 residences and stop the tragedy of lead poisoning of our youngest residents.

We are working to ensure that our parks and public spaces, including our streets and sidewalks, are accessible for all to use and enjoy. Great things have been done — and there is so much yet to do!

I’m proud of the progress and accomplishments myself and City Council President Amanda Bakay have made during our first term. Ahmed Ahmed, in his short time on City Council, has hit the ground running to ensure progress for everyone. We are running again to continue moving our city forward.

Engaging in the civic process doesn’t only happen during City Council meetings. During civic education sessions for the Latino Empowerment Project, Leadership Lancaster, the Neighborhood Leaders Academy or J.P. McCaskey High School (my alma mater), we have always emphasized the importance of getting involved in the ground level in the city’s wide range of boards, authorities and commissions to influence policies, laws and practices for the better.

We work very hard to recruit a diverse set of voices to the table of each one of these boards, authorities and commissions, knowing the more input we can receive at that level, the more informed City Council is when voting.

The civic process also happens door to door. Since I first ran for office, I made it a point to canvass in the south side of Lancaster city, specifically the Southeast.

As a Spanish speaker, I’m able to connect with residents who don’t always have access to local information because of language barriers. So whether it’s canvassing for state Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El, a resident of the Southeast and former City Council president, or informing residents of Lancaster city’s lead abatement program, I knock on the very doors of the neighbors who shaped me and who I represent on City Council.

Leadership doesn’t wait to be chosen, leaders recognize the challenges they have faced and open the doors for others to engage in the process. Failure to do so is a failure to build the coalition necessary to develop and endorse solutions to issues our neighbors are facing.

We have made strides to make our city stronger and more equitable, so that every individual, family and business can stay and thrive, block by block.

Jaime L. Arroyo is a member of Lancaster City Council.