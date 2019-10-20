Many people have discussed whether history should be mandatory to be taught in schools.
Some could argue that it is not needed because it holds no educational value to what one student would want to pursue as a career. Some may argue that history is exciting to learn about.
In my view, history should be taught in schools because knowing certain facts about the past can make one feel and sound educated; knowledge of basic historical facts is essential; and history contains information on how people and societies used to, or should, behave.
As historian Peter N. Stearns writes, “One of the reasons history holds its place in current education is because historical facts helped distinguished the educated from the uneducated; the person who could reel off the date of the Norman conquest of England (1066) or the name of the person who came up with the theory of evolution at about the same time that Darwin did (Wallace) was deemed superior — a better candidate for law school or even a business promotion.”
Additionally, history can be used as a screening device. To become an American citizen, an immigrant must pass a citizenship test. Citizenship tests usually include questions about American history. If immigrants are obligated to know certain facts just to live in a country that might be safer than their own, shouldn’t educators teach American-born kids the same things?
Finally, knowing how events came to be can teach a lot to a person. It can demonstrate good citizenship and lay the foundation for sympathetic, empathetic people. Respect and goodwill can go a long way when it comes to being trusted.
According to Stearns, “A study of history is essential for good citizenship. This is the most common justification for the place of history in school curricula. Sometimes advocates of citizenship history hope merely to promote national identity and loyalty through a history spiced by vivid stories and lessons in individual success and morality.”
History should be taught in schools because being educated is something for which people have strived for centuries. Knowing actualities about the past can make one appear — and be — more intelligent.
Zoe Faulkner is a ninth grader at Manheim Central High School.