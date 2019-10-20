Many adults and children do not think that the subject of history is worth teaching and that it should be abandoned in many, if not all, schools. However, in my opinion, history should still be taught in all schools due to its many benefits, and because it can help students grow and develop as people.
History can teach students information that may be important in other areas of their lives, or in the future. This information may also relate to other subjects, or reinforce students’ understanding of certain events or concepts.
According to Penelope J. Corfield in “Why History Matters,” understanding our past and history is invaluable. It may prevent us from making repeated mistakes, and helps us build on our futures. An example of this would be Henry Ford. Ford, as Corfield recounts, once famously downplayed the importance of history — he called it “bunk” — and found himself on the verge of bankruptcy before his company was saved by the business measures set in place by his grandson, Henry Ford II. This is only one example of many of people having to learn from their past to improve the present. This also proves that even the most accomplished people can always learn.
According to enotes.com, “Studying history can provide us with insight into our cultures of origin as well as cultures with which we might be less familiar, thereby increasing cross-cultural awareness and understanding.”
Additionally, learning about the inventions and innovations of the past can help to better understand those of the present and future. Students may develop important skills, such as the ability to do proper and well-thought-out research. In addition to connecting students to their own histories, students may learn of other connections that help them to see events in new lights and develop their own morals or opinions. Also, many students can struggle with their own problems, such as feeling that they have no place in the world. Learning these histories may help to give them a sense of placement they are missing.
As stated before, although many doubt the worth of history as a subject, I firmly believe it is beneficial to students’ development and futures, whether it be today, tomorrow, or even much later in life. Thus, the subject of history should undoubtedly be continued to be taught in schools for years to come.
Braylon Vuong is a ninth grader at Manheim Central High School.