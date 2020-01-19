Any church service we might attend that leaves us unchallenged in our actions, beliefs and assumptions is a waste of time. I offer you that as one person of faith to any other who might be reading this, as a piece of wisdom for the day that commemorates the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. So is any principle. What good are eyes to see only that which leaves us self-satisfied? What good are values that lead us nowhere but home?
King’s devotion to civil rights and his commitment to nonviolence are well-known, if less well-understood. From the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott to the sanitation workers’ strike in Memphis, Tennessee, King was committed to the value of solidarity, the necessity of peace and a vision of humanity more devoted to what unites us than what divides us. These are what of King’s life really remains some 50 years later, and they are what made him the subject of much vilification during his lifetime.
The question has been previously entertained — “How would we react to King now?” — but the answer seems ever more obvious: with the same vitriol and intentional misunderstanding that greeted him when he was alive. This is due chiefly to his refusal to make his values more convenient for anyone, be they fellow members of the civil rights movement or the president of the United States.
What, King might ask, is the difference between a white child in America, and a black child? Are they equally deserving of life? Of course they are. What about a child from a rich family, and a poorer one? Do they deserve the same in life? Yes, and King espoused the belief that the same persons were responsible for both of their well-beings.
What then is the difference in value between the life of an American child, black or white, and a Vietnamese one? King’s public determination of an answer — i.e., there’s no difference — led to his widespread alienation. In his speech at Manhattan’s Riverside Church, a speech known as “Beyond Vietnam,” King argued that not only was the war in Vietnam wrong, but that its prosecution was costing huge sums of money that might better be spent funding social programs than dropping napalm on Vietnamese children. As follows: “A true revolution of values will soon look uneasily on the glaring contrast of poverty and wealth. With righteous indignation, it will look across the seas and see individual capitalists of the West investing huge sums of money in Asia, Africa and South America, only to take the profits out with no concern for the social betterment of the countries, and say, ‘This is not just.’ ”
King went on to argue that, as an extension of advocacy for their own rights, those in the civil rights movement ought to extend themselves to opposing war in Vietnam — fighting for the rights of “little brown Vietnamese children” as much as for their own.
In reaction, a New York Times editorial argued that “linking these hard, complex problems will not lead to solutions, but to deeper confusion.” Others argued that King raised doubts about “the Negroes’ loyalty,” as though the loyalty of a people who built this country — with and against their will — is best evaluated by their willingness to travel across the world and kill other people of color.
But, of course, these issues were, and are, linked! The contention that the poor in Vietnam and in America have no moral connection to one another is to make excuses for a lack of moral accountability. The notion that the human and civil rights of a black child in America should be different from those of a child in Vietnam — that violating those rights is any less wrong — is plainly bankrupt. It is an intentional othering in the favor of those whose continued political and financial ascendance rely on war.
What, then, is the value of an Iranian child? One from Iraq or Syria? What about one at our own southern border?
King simply was making his case that violence was wrong to those with more power than an individual Klansman or deep South city mayor. He simply extended his belief that the poor and the vulnerable deserve better than guns, force and oppression, regardless of where they are, regardless of whether that oppression comes from their government or our own.
To honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and the values for which he suffered threats, violence, alienation and death, we need to link the hard issues. Now is the time to be courageously unpopular in our opposition to war, to injustice, to poverty. Now is the time to see our own children in other children, and our own person in the body of another. Consistency and clarity in these things might have you vilified, but that is nothing so much as evidence of the need for us to be consistent and clear.
This is as much a challenge to me as it is to you. It will come no more easily to me than to you, but our blessed discomfort might just make us free.
Ismail Smith-Wade-El is president of Lancaster City Council.