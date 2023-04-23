Eight of the 10 most challenged books nationally in 2019 were based on LGBTQ+ subjects and narratives, according to the American Library Association.

“We saw the continuation of a trend of a rising number of challenges to LGBTQ books,” Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, told The New York Times then.

“Our concern is the fact that many of the books are age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate books intended for young people, but they are being challenged because they allegedly advance a political agenda or sexualize children,” she added.

Schools should not ban books just because they have to do with LGBTQ+ issues or race issues. Kids should be able to read what they want, when they want.

The Office for Intellectual Freedom reported that, in 2019, there were 377 attempts to remove books or materials from libraries, schools and universities.

“The fact that the requests are being made is deeply concerning,” Caldwell-Stone told The New York Times. “We find that young people in particular need to find themselves reflected in the books they read.”

I strongly agree with this. If kids want to read, they should read stuff that they like and find interesting. If it’s books about LGBTQ+ kids and your child enjoys reading that stuff, let him or her!

To add to that: Why are such books considered controversial? Why are they so high on the list of banned books?

I think most of us know the graphic novel “Drama” by Raina Telgemeier. It has been banned in some schools because it portrays a same-sex crush. It has been on the list of the most-banned books. In reality, the book is about a middle school girl navigating crushes and friendships.

In an article reported and published by LNP | LancasterOnline in January 2022, Lois Kaneshiki of Enola, a regional representative of No Left Turn in Education, said she blames the “progressive left” and public schools for the “hypersexualization” of children and “indoctrinating” students.

Kaneshiki added that teaching topics like equity and social justice are akin to teaching Marxism and communism.

Some of her statements make absolutely no sense to me.

“They have their whole lives to formulate opinions,” Kaneshiki said of students, “but you only have a limited amount of time in school. You have to use it wisely.”

When asked about free speech, “she said students should be able to express themselves, but that doesn’t mean educators have free rein to use whatever they want in the classroom, adding that schools have policies, like dress codes, that already limit student expression,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported.

So, Kaneshiki says students should be able to express themselves — but they seemingly can’t read a book on race or LGBTQ+ topics. In my opinion, everyone should be able to show and express themselves however they like.

Banning books could become more common in the future, with even more complaints than there are now. There could come a time when parents and teachers find that the books kids enjoy reading — books about people just like them — are gone. And that will come with consequences. Limiting access to these books now could cause problems in the near future, and we must stop it from happening.

Katie Dabbs is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.