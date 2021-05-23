Most of us can probably relate to struggling with our body image because of the pressure put on us by society.

These issues are upheld and reinforced by the media, which can overwhelm us with perfectly sculpted and airbrushed bodies. Celebrities have whole careers based on what they look like — the Kardashians, for example.

The jobs of the Kardashians are to look good and create drama. They are known for their curvy, perfectly sculpted bodies and overedited Instagram pictures. Their jobs seem to be upholding their “brand,” which promotes unattainable beauty standards for women.

A few weeks ago, Khloe Kardashian had a photo leaked onto Twitter and other social media sites that was not approved. It was an “unflattering” photo of her, but it was just a photo that was real and honest.

The photo of Kardashian was not objectively great, but it was authentic and natural. She actually looks happy. The image is taken at a lower angle, and the lighting isn’t wonderful, so her imperfections are highlighted within the contrast created by shadows. Her cellulite and other skin dimples and marks show, which is not usually the case in her posts. Kardashian appears a bit wider than usual in the photo, but she still looks fitter than most women.

The way that her team worked to cover up the mistake and get the photo erased from the internet supports the idea that women need to look perfect to have value. It contributes to the problematic environment on social media that puts so much pressure on women and the appearance of their bodies.

Removing the photo from the internet gives fuel to the fire. It shows that even women who have the so-called perfect body do not actually have the imperfection-free body the media tries to pretend they have.

It also shows how Kardashian is negatively impacted by the culture that she helps to create and uphold. There is no doubt that she was shamed for the way her body looked in the photo by some — while others shamed her for acting quickly to get the photo removed from the internet.

Though removing the photo was likely Kardashian’s idea, it still shames women who would post photos like this as the norm. It tells kids that if their bodies look like this, it is unacceptable and “ugly.”

The image also sheds light on the fact that the photos posted by the Kardashians and other celebrities are edited and created by a team of people. It serves as a reminder not to believe everything on the internet.

It would have been a much better situation if Kardashian had used this as a teaching moment to show what she looks like behind the filter and help to normalize normal bodies.

In the photo, she looks honest. Having a celebrity who is often never seen without loads of editing post an unedited photo would be refreshing and uplifting to all people who struggle to attain the bodies they see on Instagram and other social media platforms.

All people have a right to control what they post, but there is a different standard for celebrities. There are two standards, from two points of view. The first is that celebrities have a responsibility to show people that we all have imperfections. The other point of view believes that celebrities play a role in sharing their lavish and unattainable lifestyles with the world.

It’s important, though, for celebrities to be honest about the editing they do on their photos, in order to lessen the huge impact their fake bodies have on our own mental health and body image.

According to King University, 87% of women and 65% men compare themselves to the images of people they consume on social media.

On social media, there is a growing movement to show normal bodies, and it creates space for people to be happy living in the body they have.

It is important to remember that if everyone ate the same foods and worked out the same, we would still have different bodies. Having a body that doesn’t look like what the media is shoving in your face is OK. None of us do — not even the person whose body is used to shame you for the way your body looks.

Your body is a temple. It does so much for you, and it deserves your love!

Ellen Haverstick is in 11th grade and is Features Editor for Vidette, McCaskey High’s student newspaper.