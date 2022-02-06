On the first day of 2022, millions of people set goals for themselves. But how many of them will actually stick to their goal? Now that it’s February, how many people are still adhering to their resolutions?

According to past research from the University of Scranton, only 8% of people actually achieve their New Year’s resolutions.

Does this mean that resolutions are impossible to achieve? That people should just give up?

“It’s not that New Year’s resolutions are bad for you or unhealthy. They are about making a positive change to better your health or quality of life, which is a great thing,” states an online article from the Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas.

Just because only a small number of people manage to achieve their goals, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Part of the problem is the process of setting a goal. Often the main issue is the goal itself. Goals should be easily attainable and considerate of your current state.

It’s hard to totally cut out junk food if it’s a staple of your everyday diet; it’s hard to resolve to run two or three miles every day if you can hardly walk a mile without getting winded.

Goals should start small and then progress. Our goals then need to grow as we improve.

Goals can’t be “all or nothing” — that’s what sets us up for disappointment, fatigue and failure.

Going from zero physical activity to punishing yourself at the gym four times a week won’t only be hard to achieve, but it will also exhaust your body and your determination, too.

It’s a great thing to be ambitious and dream big, but we must have manageable, achievable goals.

Amy Cuddy, social psychologist and Associate Professor at Harvard Business School, made a video for the website BigThink.com about her experience of properly setting a goal for herself. Her goal? “Fall in love with running.” She didn’t set a goal to run a marathon or run a five-minute mile. She just wanted to learn to love it.

So, she started small. She had a simple goal to reach a jogging pace where she wouldn’t get winded. As time progressed, she was able to increase her pace and her distance. As she grew stronger and faster, she achieved her goal: to love running.

This shows that it’s possible to make resolutions and achieve them. But, unless it’s done properly, in small steps, it could end in failure, disappointment and self-doubt.

Overall, making resolutions is a good thing. In fact, we’re more likely to achieve our goals when we resolve to adopt change, according to researchers at the University of Plymouth.

Achieving our goals requires time, perseverance and grit. But it also requires a realistic understanding of ourselves. So we have to ask ourselves: What’s achievable and what’s wishful thinking?

It’s never too late to set goals for yourself. Just give yourself some grace and make sure they’re realistic.

Nicole Ringer is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.