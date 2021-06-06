Picture a stage — magnificent lights and entrancing music filling a theater. Imagine on that stage performers waiting in anticipation for the curtain to be drawn back so they can express themselves through song and dialogue.

Picture a pianist presenting a melody that captivates the audience and urges them to forget their cares.

Picture an artist’s painting with color leaping off the canvas, inviting those who view it to question and interpret its meaning.

Finally, picture a dancer exuding a full range of emotions through movement and inspiring others to do the same.

Fine arts have a distinct ability to arouse passion and ambition in people of all ages, while also giving them an opportunity to expand their minds in learning.

Theater, music, art and dance have dominated the entertainment world today, but the significance of the fine arts in education has been overlooked time and again. Fine arts such as music, art, theater and dance are vital to a student’s development academically, socially and personally — and should therefore be preserved in school curriculums.

Performing arts do not limit learning to one subject at a time as many other classes do, but they pull knowledge from other courses to create an interdisciplinary study that encompasses multiple subjects and skill sets.

Engaging in the fine arts also increases understanding in those other academic subjects, including reading, composition and math.

For instance, music naturally increases a student’s understanding in math and reading. In addition, second-language learners who study music are shown to have higher SAT verbal scores and comprehension, the Arts Education Partnership notes.

Visual arts contribute to skills for reading and writing comprehension, and multi-arts — a combination of arts and methods to learn them —improve reading, verbal, and math proficiency and emphasize collaboration.

Fine arts teach and hone several of the same skills needed in core subjects, while also giving students a break from a traditional classroom setting.

Generally, students’ academic abilities are boosted when also studying fine arts, so schools should provide fine arts in their curriculums.

Not only do the fine arts improve a student's academic environment, but integrating theater arts, music, dance, etc., enhances child development in social skills. Arts encourage collaboration, especially in theater and dance.

Drama allows students to excel in social situations, emotional understanding and comprehensive stability. Taking on roles in theater and drama gives students the opportunity to explore interaction with their peers and use their experience in real social circumstances.

According to the Arts Education Partnership, as cited in a USA Today article by Tamara Henry, dance “improves expressive skills, social tolerance, self-confidence and persistence.”

Capability in social situations is a skill that will benefit a student in and out of school, and it contributes to their overall well-roundedness as a person. Participating in the arts boosts confidence and communication abilities through words and actions.

Schools’ desire to develop their students in every manner possible can achieve this aim through a robust fine arts curriculum.

Fine arts have been shown to benefit academic learning and students’ social interactions, but the arts are not only valuable from a professional standpoint: The arts provide a channel for students to express truth and beauty to themselves and those around them.

Theater is an outlet for students to experiment with their actions and emotions without the stress of reaction from others. Students are encouraged to open up in a safe place, and they soon become comfortable expressing themselves.

Teacher and student theater director Brian Olkowski, quoted in an article that appears on the Venice Institute for Performing Arts website, states, “It is a very safe way for kids to try out certain feelings — and take ownership of them — while playing the role of someone else. I’ve worked with shy kids who are able to blossom on stage and express themselves in a way they aren’t comfortable doing around their peers.”

The arts supply students with knowledge for real-world situations by allowing them to escape from pressure and stress while learning more about themselves and their peers.

Dance encourages individuality and the idea of being original. Music and art connect to emotion and beauty. And theater expresses that emotion and beauty.

Being able to discover beauty and truth through artistic learning is fulfilling, giving students an opportunity to be proud of their own beauty and creations.

While some do not deny the benefits of fine arts in education, they are unconvinced of the need for them to fill a spot on the school’s curriculum. They argue that the arts are entertaining, but not “real work,” that they are not beneficial to everyone. Or they argue there is not enough time in the instructional day for them.

The arts, however, are key in the development of students.

“While education in the arts is no magic bullet for what ails many schools, the arts warrant a place in the curriculum because of their intimate ties to most everything we want for our children and schools,” said James Catterall, education professor at UCLA, who coordinated a 2002 report by the Arts Education Partnership.

Due to the academic, social and personal benefits for students, people should be active in preserving and adding fine arts opportunities in school curriculums for the betterment of the upcoming generations.

Emma Myers is in the 12th grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.