Someone hurls a vile, obscene invective toward a sitting president, and a crowd joins in — unembarrassed and unbridled. A magazine writer objects to the tax policy of South Dakota and suggests abolishing the state and merging it with North Dakota. Too many people see their political opponents as not just misguided, but downright evil.

Only a fool thinks such blood sport is harmless. Building a stable, prosperous and open democracy is an ongoing project. It requires a culture that promotes self-restraint and mutual accommodation. Despite a civil war, two world wars, the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow, and economic depressions, Americans continued to do that difficult and often painful work.

In today’s combustible environment, that progress is at risk. The cultural threads that bind this powerful and complex industrial and technological country are fraying. For reasons that defy common sense, we are doing it to ourselves.

Vituperation, vulgarity and outright hatred are replacing civilized discourse. As politicians and self-proclaimed pundits rail against each other, decent people may want to turn their eyes. This descent did not happen overnight, nor did it begin during the Trump administration, although he made a healthy contribution.

To use a familiar phrase, it began “gradually then, suddenly.” Decadence arises when social and moral taboos fall and morph into vivid barbarism.

Social decay begins imperceptibly and, at first, appears harmless. The early signs were found in the erosion of traditional authority — often voluntarily relinquished.

A little thing, at first unnoticed, was one of those signs. Parents who went shopping with their children once dressed with a certain decorum. While their children may wear T-shirts and jeans, most parents would wear nothing of the sort, considering such attire childish.

But for some decades now, one could walk through a shopping mall and see parents and their children in the same unkempt clothing. From a distance, one cannot discern who is the parent and who is the child. This pattern indicated something far more troubling: too many adults had become perpetual adolescents.

As the sexual revolution accelerated and swept through the so-called “youth culture,” many parents raised their hands and gave up. A perpetual adolescent parent could not answer the question: Why not? Parents have relinquished their traditional authority. More alarming, many find the task onerous and disappear from their children’s lives.

According to a Pew Research survey, almost 25% of American children under the age of 18 live with one parent and no other adults, more than three times the share of children worldwide who do so (7%).

A U.S. Department of Justice study on fatherless children reports that such children constitute 71% of high school dropouts and 70% of those in state-operated institutions.

It is not too much to surmise that responsible, mature, two-parent families are more likely to instill behavior patterns in their children that are essential to surviving in a self-governing society.

When families fail, the task falls upon the educational system, which in too many cases is woefully unprepared. There are exceptions. In his study of charter schools in New York, the economist Thomas Sowell demonstrated that minority children from low-income families could succeed in charter schools that emphasized rigorous academic standards and rules of deportment. In contrast, too many public schools fall short as dropout rates continue and achievement scores decline. Yet, teacher unions continue their assault on charter schools.

American universities, long held to be the world’s envy, are also abrogating their authority and promoting intolerant and oppressive academic fads. Many educators believe they have said something of substance by raising the banner of diversity, social justice or systemic racism. The saying goes, “A good slogan can stop analysis for years.”

Social justice has become a mantra for school boards, educational administrators and faculty. Few bother to provide anything close to a precise definition. Therefore, it becomes a substitute for dispassionate thinking and an excuse to silence dissent. Diversity in its distorted form can be employed at the expense of merit.

Who pays for such nonsense? We all do. As America becomes mired in discord and dysfunction, our enemies see weakness and smell blood — the Communist Party of China, the revanchist Putin regime in Russia, the Iranian ayatollahs.

Winning World War II and the Cold War, two American triumphs of the 20th century, were not accidental. They came from a self-confident society with a vibrant culture, a skilled workforce, self-sacrificing citizenry and strong family traditions. Many are clamoring to come here, believing we are still that same country.

All is not lost, and the game is far from over. The brilliant success of Operation Warp Speed in helping to spur the COVID-19 vaccines was an example of what this country still can do. For that kind of success to continue, Americans must revitalize a culture that is unraveling and fostering the behavior of barbarians.

As Christopher DeMuth, the former president of the American Enterprise Institute, recently put it, we need to “reintroduce a morally informed common culture, recast America’s role in world security, and revise the social compact of business and government.”

It is a daunting challenge to recapture the threads of civility and the moral framework that once made America the world’s hope. But what work is more important?

Robert J. Bresler is professor emeritus of public policy at Penn State Harrisburg. He lives in East Hempfield Township.