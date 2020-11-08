Does the world have more that’s negative than positive now, or is that simply how we portray it? It can be difficult to have beliefs in this world without feeling as if I’ll upset someone.

It doesn’t matter if I support the police or the Black Lives Matter movement, Joe Biden or Donald Trump, the pro-mask side or the anti-mask side. Some of us can’t even answer truthfully for fear of getting treated differently. Our voices need to be heard. We shouldn’t silence ourselves because we don’t want to be treated differently.

I believe that not all cops are bad, and that some of last summer’s anti-police protests shouldn’t have gotten as violent as they did. I watched the first presidential debate, which became increasingly immature. I believe we may strongly disagree with one another but that should not mean we lose ourselves in the process.

Let’s go back and look at how last summer’s protests started. George Floyd died tragically May 25 after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck. The incident was caught on film. According to The New York Times on Oct. 23, “The explosive footage, recorded by a bystander and shared widely on social media, led to outrage, an FBI civil rights investigation, and the firing and arrest of the officer, Derek Chauvin. The Minneapolis Police Department also fired three officers who were with Mr. Chauvin at the scene.”

There are also many other incidents where police officers took action before stopping and thinking, but that does not mean all police officers are bad. Some people on social media only show scenes where the police defended themselves against rioters to make the police look bad. Yet, rioters destroyed some cities, cars and police departments. Would George Floyd want us using his death as an excuse or gateway to destroy our beautiful cities and things around them? No, I believe he would want us to take action the appropriate way and not get out of hand.

Let me finish by asking you to stop for a moment and think: Why is everyone so quick to jump to conclusions about Trump or Biden before knowing the truth about them? Don’t believe what you hear or see on social media because most of it isn’t true — look at things from both sides.

Ally Dearden is in grade 11 at Solanco High School.