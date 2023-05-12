When our grassroots coalition began to advocate for fair and equitable cash bail in Lancaster County, we never thought we’d also have to defend democracy.

But here we are.

Our group, the Lancaster County Bail Reform Coalition, recently sent candidates for magisterial district judge an eight-question voter education survey. We wanted to find out what they thought about bail reform.

But Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth advised candidates to not answer it. In effect, he killed the survey. Only three out of 21 candidates responded.

Ashworth told reporters that if candidates answer our survey, they’d violate ethical standards the state has for magisterial district judges.

Ashworth is correct that judges and judicial candidates are to be impartial and not make statements or promises on issues likely to come before their court.

But the president judge didn’t tell the whole story. What he left out is that the state’s ethical standards allow candidates to respond to surveys and make promises related to court administration.

Judicial candidates also may advocate for improvements to the legal system.

A case in point is LNP | LancasterOnline’s primary election guide. In it, the candidates for Common Pleas judge, who are governed by nearly identical ethical rules, responded at length to questions about abortion, gun ownership, drug and mental health court, plea bargains and victims’ rights.

Ashworth, who is not on the ballot, allowed those judicial candidates to answer LNP | LancasterOnline’s questions on hot topics having nothing to do with court administration. He also didn’t stop a League of Women Voters survey that had a question about bail.

But he interfered with magisterial district judge candidates answering our questions on best pretrial practices that other counties have instituted.

Our survey asked about having public defenders present when bail is set, about considering financial status and community connections in determining a defendant’s flight risk, about exploring less restrictive alternatives to cash bail and about increasing transparency in bail processes.

About those last two points: Ashworth recently assured the press that “the least restrictive methods of (pretrial) supervision are always considered.”

But Ashworth doesn’t know that. How can he? Lancaster County doesn’t require magisterial district judges to explain or document why they imposed cash bail rather than unsecured bail or released someone on his or her own recognizance.

Unlike in Dauphin County, no record is made of bail proceedings by Lancaster County magisterial district judges. We believe a record should be made, so that Lancaster County can hold bail-setting judges accountable.

In defending his silencing of magisterial district judge candidates, Ashworth disparaged our bail reform efforts. He falsely suggested we’re radicals trying to abolish bail. He characterized our questions as misleading. And he charged that any responses “could have been misconstrued or misrepresented.”

Sadly, it’s Ashworth who is misrepresenting us.

Our questionnaire offered a range of responses and encouraged candidates to elaborate on each question. And for good reason. These issues are nuanced, and we appreciate that.

In fact, the three candidates who responded provided detailed responses after most of the questions.

Ashworth called our questionnaire an “end run” around a precedent that the president judge speaks for the court system when, in fact, there is no precedent for the president judge speaking for judicial candidates. What a travesty if voters can’t get straight talk from candidates.

One more thing. Ashworth told reporters we should have run our questions by him before submitting them to candidates.

Who wants to live in that country?

With that, let us end on a positive note. After being contacted by the press about our news conference on the suppression of our survey, Ashworth offered to meet with us.

Be assured we’re taking him up on it and will press for humane and equitable bail practices.

Stay tuned.

Jeff Hawkes is a retired journalist. The Rev. Jason Perkowski is a United Methodist Church pastor and member of POWER Interfaith.