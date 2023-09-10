Jimmy Carter’s remarkable career as a politician, humanitarian and peacemaker is reportedly nearing the end.

On the cusp of turning 99 — his birthday is Oct. 1 — the former president has been in hospice care since February. His grandson, Josh Carter, says he is in the “final chapter” of his life, but “he’s still fully Jimmy Carter.”

The 39th president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient served during a time of profound changes in the United States and the world that swept him quickly in and out of the White House.

Carter is regarded by most historians as a mediocre chief executive. Surveys of presidential scholars consistently rank him around 25th best out of 46, clustered with Grover Cleveland and Gerald Ford, Carter’s immediate predecessor in office.

Whether his reputation as president improves in the coming years, Carter displayed rare qualities in office that enabled him to become a great ex-president.

Crises at home and abroad

Running for president in 1976, the one-term governor of Georgia touted his Washington, D.C., outsider status and, in the wake of the Watergate scandal, promised Americans that he would never lie to them. Carter kept his pledge, exemplifying personal integrity as president.

By 1980, however, Americans were looking for another kind of leader.

During his presidency, Carter faced crises in the economy and foreign relations. Gas prices skyrocketed in the U.S., leading to gas rationing, double-digit inflation and high unemployment.

The Iranian Revolution was responsible for much of the turmoil in the oil markets. In spring 1979, an Islamic fundamentalist, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, overthrew the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, an autocrat returned to power by the CIA 26 years earlier. This unleashed anti-American forces that stormed the U.S. Embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran in November 1979 and captured more than 50 Americans, who were held hostage for nearly 15 months.

Each night during the election year of 1980, network television reminded viewers of Carter’s failure to bring home the hostages.

As if that were not enough, the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan and the Marxist takeover of Nicaragua rekindled Cold War hostilities. Communism was on the march, it appeared, and the U.S. was caught flat-footed.

Though he was supported by sizable Democratic majorities in Congress, Carter confronted conservative waves that coalesced around Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan.

Included in the rise of the right was California’s Proposition 13, which signaled the beginning of a national taxpayer revolt.

Concerned about crime, welfare and school busing for racial balance, white working-class ethnic groups in the North fled the cities. Many became so-called Reagan Democrats.

Outraged by U.S. Supreme Court decisions legalizing abortion and outlawing state-sponsored school prayer, Christian conservatives organized. Rallied by the anti-feminist Phyllis Schlafly, advocates of “family values” halted adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment, which aimed to secure full equality for women under law.

A cardigan — and enemies

Carter met these challenges with the drive, determination and analytical skills he had developed as a Naval Academy graduate, nuclear engineer and manager of his family’s peanut business. He worked long hours, read voluminously and consulted widely.

Carter believed that every problem had a solution, and once the right answer was found, it should be pursued doggedly. From a long list of issues — including health care, tax reform, education, welfare and political reform — Carter chose to focus first on energy independence.

Famously appearing in a cardigan sweater in front of a crackling fireplace for his first nationwide address in February 1977, the president argued that America’s dependence on foreign sources of oil posed economic and national security risks. Typically, Carter proposed a comprehensive response, including the establishment of a Department of Energy, conversion to renewable sources of energy, and conservation.

Carter didn’t get everything he wanted on energy, but his early focus on a problem that required Americans to sacrifice indicated he was willing to tackle tough issues and argue on the merits.

Moreover, the president’s emphasis on energy and the environment, as well as first lady Rosalynn Carter’s advocacy in mental health, put the Carters ahead of their time.

Carter’s approach was most suited to foreign policy, especially when he successfully secured — at considerable political cost — U.S. Senate ratification of treaties transferring control of the Panama Canal to Panama’s government.

Another historic project was Carter’s pursuit of a Middle East peace agreement. Negotiating with the leaders of Egypt and Israel at Camp David after a year of preparation, Carter concluded accords that have prevented war between those two nations for nearly a half-century.

By the end of his first year in office, Carter was devoting most of his time to foreign affairs, upsetting Democratic allies looking to resuscitate New Deal and Great Society social reforms.

In fact, the president seemed to go out of his way to antagonize Congress. He decried pork-barrel programs and expensive defense contracts. He hated the schmoozing and horse trading that legislators thrive on.

Needless to say, Carter quickly made enemies. Liberals castigated the president’s aversion to government spending. Concerned about mushrooming inflation, the president was determined to balance the annual federal budget.

The president also disappointed progressives by increasing the defense budget, even before he approved a military buildup in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

Carter’s much-delayed proposal to cover catastrophic health insurance disappointed advocates of universal coverage such as Democratic U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts.

Ultimately, Kennedy challenged Carter for the 1980 Democratic presidential nomination.

The technocratic presidency

Emboldened by the Watergate scandal, the press was eager to pierce Carter’s sanctimonious armor. They found plenty of material in Carter’s colorful family and his freewheeling, Georgia-based White House staff, whom Washington society regarded as hayseeds.

Though Carter had displayed considerable political skills in winning the presidency, he apparently believed that becoming president of the United States liberated him from politics.

Call it idealistic, naïve, or self-delusional, Carter wound up demonstrating the limits of a purely technocratic presidency.

With his approval rating plunging to 30% in June 1979, the president decided it was time for a mid-course correction. He holed up in Camp David, the scene of his greatest triumph, summoning governors, intellectuals, experts and religious leaders for advice.

After 10 days in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland, Carter addressed the nation. Never a compelling speaker, Carter’s attempt to lift American spirits from a “crisis of confidence” — a “malaise,” as others put it — had the opposite effect. Critics said the president blamed the people for his lack of leadership.

Shortly after, Carter shook up his government, firing several Cabinet members. Announcing vigorous efforts to stop inflation, he nominated Paul Volcker in July 1979 to be chairman of the Federal Reserve Board. Volcker raised interest rates to an unprecedented 20%, halting inflation but also triggering a severe recession that lasted through 1982.

As Volcker’s tough medicine stopped the economy in its tracks, the Iran hostage crisis finished the Carter presidency. For the remainder of Carter’s term, all presidential activities were geared toward freeing the hostages.

Mobilizing world condemnation of Khomeini and placing economic sanctions on Iran raised hopes early in the crisis and enabled Carter to dispose of Kennedy’s bid for the presidency.

However, when the hostage crisis continued into spring 1980, Carter authorized a military rescue operation, which collapsed in the staging area 200 miles from Tehran. Symbolic of presidential weakness, the failed mission doomed Carter’s reelection prospects.

The Iranians dragged out negotiations with Carter beyond the general election, then released the hostages on the day of Reagan’s inauguration.

The legacy he built

The qualities that made Jimmy Carter an unsuccessful president — his moral firmness, distaste for politics and focus on international problem-solving — helped him to become an outstanding ex-president.

The Carter Center in Atlanta has been a beacon for democracy and human rights everywhere, monitoring elections, eradicating diseases and mediating disputes. The former president was not afraid to ruffle feathers, particularly in his advocacy of Palestinian rights in Israeli-occupied territory.

Though presidents such as John Quincy Adams, William Howard Taft and Herbert Hoover made significant contributions in public service after leaving the White House, it is fair to say Jimmy Carter was the most successful at continuing his work as president into the post-presidency.

Of course, Carter had the benefit of longevity and, like other one-term presidents, motivation to build a legacy and salvage his reputation.

Few — if any — leaders, however, gave to others in ways big and small as did the Carters, who worked alongside 100,000 Habitat for Humanity volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,400 homes.

When the time comes, may President Carter rest in the peace he wished for the world.

E. Fletcher McClellan, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of political science at Elizabethtown College. X (formerly known as Twitter): @mcclelef.