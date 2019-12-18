Like many American Jews, I am currently wrestling with three issues concerning our status in the United States.
First, what is President Donald Trump saying and not saying about anti-Semitism? Second, what are the distinctions among anti-Jewish, anti-Zionist and anti-Israel sentiments and actions? When do they bleed into each other? Finally, as a religious minority that has benefited tremendously from the First Amendment, what are the limits of free speech? When it comes to hatred, when is someone, in effect, screaming fire in the proverbial crowded theater?
All of this comes on the heels of much discussion about anti-Semitism, but, more specifically, on the heels of yet another violent attack on Jews, this time on Dec. 10 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
President Trump recently spoke to a group of supporters of Israel brought together by Sheldon Adelson — an ardent Israel advocate, Trump backer and Benjamin Netanyahu supporter. The president unabashedly used anti-Jewish tropes about Jews being ruthless in business and only being concerned about money. That same week, Trump proposed what some saw as a great step forward in fighting anti-Semitism in this country. But others saw it as another attempt to further “other" us — to set us apart, perhaps even questioning our loyalty to this country, as those who hate us have done going all the way back to Pharaoh in ancient Egypt.
Next, I am a proud Jew. I love what that means and what it stands for. I am proud of that heritage. I also love Israel. I visit as often as I can. I raise money for Israeli causes. I lead groups there and am especially proud that, for now, one of my sons calls Israel home. Yes, that makes me a Zionist, a believer in a Jewish homeland.
To my ear, when someone says, “I’m not anti-Semitic, I’m anti-Zionist," you are negating the right of Israel to exist. With all of that in mind, I am often a critic of Israeli policy. I decry talk of settlement expansion, of annexation and of oppressive anti-Palestinian policies. I will protest some Israeli policies, apologize for some Israeli policies, but I will not apologize for Israel’s existence.
Finally, when college campuses become hotbeds of anti-Israel sentiment, protests and boycotts that cross over into harassment of Jews and disruption of Jewish studies classes and activities, are there limits to free speech?
What happens when these discussions carry over into the classroom, championed by professors? What if those classes have nothing to do with religion, history, political science or conflict resolution? Is a professor’s free speech limited to the subject of his or her expertise and discipline? I often remember that when a neo-Nazi group was denied a permit for a rally in Skokie, Illinois, in the 1970s, it was a Jewish attorney for the ACLU who represented the Nazis. In his view, while despising the ideology of hate, he felt the need to keep us from going down the slippery slope of chiseling away at the First Amendment.
I’m sure it is self evident that my thoughts represent “a” Jewish view, and not “the” Jewish view. Where I think I can speak for the vast majority of Jews with confidence is in saying that we are afraid in ways that we haven’t been in years — in this country and around the world. We listen for code words about money, power and globalism. Perfectly benign words to some, these are loaded words to many Jews.
We know that U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler are Jews. When the House Judiciary Committee called on constitutional experts to define what is and isn’t an impeachable offense, we knew which ones were Jewish. We worry how that is spoken of in non-Jewish circles.
Additionally, we still grieve for the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shootings, as well as those at the Chabad of Poway synagogue and, now, in Jersey City. We do this with unprecedented levels of security in synagogues and Jewish institutions around the world.
Jewish tradition teaches that we do not end without a note of consolation. When George Washington was elected president, the Jews of Newport, Rhode Island, wrote him a congratulatory letter that, in effect, was testing the waters to understand our place in this new county.
Washington wrote back, echoing the sentiment of the original letter from the Jewish community. “The Government of the United States ... gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.” While we know that this has sometimes been more aspirational than actual, we look to this as part of the greatness of this country and of our Lancaster community.
Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. He also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.