With the increased pressure on people to own the latest iPhone and to show off their wealth, one assumes wealthy people are happy people. But does buying material items like phones or clothes make you happier than a trip to a new country or a simple visit to a national park?
While items might provide you with temporary joy, can that joy last in the long term?
According to the American Psychological Association, money does not make people content — freedom and experiences do. Consider what is known as the “hedonic treadmill.” This means that when people accumulate more money, their desires and expectations rise along with their wealth, so they never actually feel content with what they have.
Items do not define the kind of person you are; it is all an illusion. According to one study cited by social scientist Arthur C. Brooks in Christian Science Monitor, people who report needing 40% more income will always need slightly more.
Instead of spending money on yourself, giving money to charities or the people you love benefits you dramatically. Giving to charities, needy families or just giving your family a long-lasting vacation experience will help you more psychologically than a material good.
In a 2014 study, participants were surveyed on how they felt before and after making a purchase. Before the purchase, they believed life experiences would make them happier, but they also believed material items had more value. After the purchase, they felt experiences not only made them happier but those experiences also had a higher value. Material items do not give you longer happiness; memories from life experiences last far longer.
So how do you achieve stable financial happiness? Jonathan Clements, founder of the blog HumbleDollar and author of the book “From Here to Financial Happiness,” told Forbes contributor Allan S. Roth that saving and investing carefully are key. You will have an increase in dollars and less debt. Being prepared is another necessity. Be ready for unemployment and potential emergencies. Also, be wary of unnecessarily risky investments because “the odds, in the long run, are that the hot investment will quickly cool off.”
By being safe and smart with your economic investments, using your money to create long-lasting happiness with experiences and knowing that money does not fully determine your happiness, you will be able to achieve a happier life.
Abby Oxenford is a freshman at Cocalico High School.