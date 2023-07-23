Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro disappointed school choice advocates and students by reneging on his promise to support “lifeline scholarships,” or private-school tuition vouchers, for students in low-performing schools. I hope he reconsiders.

Huge sums of money are being spent on both sides of the school choice debate. Amid the furor, here are some points to reflect on:

— Schools educate future citizens.

While educating students for their roles as responsible citizens is a good goal for all schools, the “child is not the mere creature of the State,” as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in 1925 when it struck down an Oregon law that would have forced children to go only to the public schools in their districts. That court also held that “the fundamental liberty upon which all governments in this Union repose excludes any general power of the State to standardize its children by forcing them to accept instruction from public teachers only.”

This language is echoed in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states: “Parents have a prior right to choose the kind of education that shall be given to their children.” Yet today in the U.S., only parents of financial means can make that choice.

— We should reform public schools.

Yes, we should reform low-performing public schools, especially those in which entire grade levels fail to show proficiency in gateway skills such as reading. However, while reformers tinker, children languish, losing critical learning years. Reform low-performing schools and allow children to go to other schools that might better meet their needs, too. This isn’t an either/or situation. We can do both.

— Where should public education money go?

Students can already use public grants and scholarships to attend the private institutions of their choice at the college level. One reason we do not have universal school choice for students in grades K-12 is because of an unsavory period of U.S. history when nativists sought to use control of the new public schools to expunge the “threatening” Roman Catholic views of new immigrants.

As I’ve recounted in this newspaper previously, a 10-year-old Catholic student at the Eliot School in Boston in 1859 refused to recite the Protestant version of the Ten Commandments and was beaten with a rattan stick. Hundreds of Catholic boys unwilling to recite the approved version subsequently were discharged from the school. When the original boy’s father sued the school official who had beaten his son, he lost in court.

In response, Catholics started forming their own schools to shelter their children from unfair treatment, but restrictions on public funding for “sectarian” schools were passed in numerous states. Sectarian, however, had a different meaning in the 1800s: It meant denominational Christian (Catholics were a denomination, after all). Those who held anti-school-choice views during that period included unsavory characters such as leaders of the Ku Klux Klan.

For a quick recap of this history, see Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s concurrence in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, a 2020 school choice case. In explaining the virulent anti-Catholic sentiment of the era, Alito referred to a Harper’s Weekly cartoon by Thomas Nast in 1871 that “depicts Catholic priests as crocodiles slithering hungrily toward American children as a public school crumbles in the background.”

Alito noted that Catholics were considered by nativists not as citizens of the United States, but as “soldiers of the Church of Rome,” who “would attempt to subvert representative government.”

It’s time to fix this xenophobic historical error and open K-12 schools to publicly funded choice.

School choice opponents suggest that public schools are more accountable than private ones. Private schools, however, lose students or even close if they are failing. Failing public schools, on the other hand, will often get more money.

Public schools and their advocates have nothing to fear from school choice programs. Unlike many of those advocates, this school choice supporter has more faith in public schools than they seem to have. I believe they will retain the vast majority of their students under any choice program, and I believe the public will continue to support reasonable funding for them.

It’s time to move public schooling out of its restrictive 19-century model and make public education mean the public funding of education for all children — wherever their needs are best met.

Libby Sternberg served as executive director of an education reform organization when she lived in Vermont. She is a novelist who resides in East Hempfield Township.