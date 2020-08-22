Having worked with students across the education spectrum — with the tiniest learners through Plant the Seed of Learning, to student teachers at West Chester University — I have garnered a deep appreciation for the unique ways students learn.

With our current education system turned upside-down right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone working in education has had to adapt to ensure students of all ages continue to get the support they need, whether they are back in a classroom or learning virtually this fall.

The forced adaptation demands we stop and assess our delivery of and structure around learning methods for our children. Indeed, a sad reality that COVID-19 brought back into the forefront is the deep inequity that exists in our education system. The challenges of distance learning have revealed how vast the gaps are when it comes to access to basic tools students need — such as high-speed internet — to learn when they aren’t in a classroom.

It is critical that we all work together to change our education system for the better, even amid these unprecedented and uncertain times, so that systems can more adequately account for the way students learn.

Even in light of the varying school reopenings and virtual learning plans, we have the opportunity to ponder and create learning environments that allow children to develop a diverse range of skills that they need to thrive, both in school and in life. By prioritizing the interconnected cognitive, physical, social, creative and emotional skill development, we can foster more comprehensive learning environments for students at every age.

This concept, referred to as “whole learner,” is grounded in the notion that learning doesn’t happen in neatly defined silos but rather across a broad range of environments. Important research informs us that all children develop a broad and diverse range of skills that build off and inform one another. By encouraging this interconnected approach to learning, students are able to develop academic skills like language, while simultaneously growing other critical areas that are vital for future success — communication skills, creative problem-solving and managing and expressing emotions.

In addition to ensuring that our students’ needs are being met, COVID-19 has also magnified the need for a stronger ecosystem where teachers, administrators, parents, caregivers and community organizations possess the tools they need to support learning.

While learning environments might look drastically different right now, we need to come together to create spaces and resources — both inside and outside the classroom — that a student’s wider support system can utilize to encourage positive learning experiences.

We can all play a role in advancing these evidence-based, whole-learner approaches. Whether it’s supporting educators, engaging families, fostering high-quality partnerships with community organizations — all of these elements go a long way in building a system that supports our students.

Through our programs at West Chester University, we constantly reinforce the exercises that emphasize social, cognitive and language development with future educators. From hands-on science experiments to painting and interactive play, we can all deploy collaborative learning moments that spark the diverse growth opportunities for learners of all ages.

I am also proud to lead the outreach with Plant the Seed of Learning as we engage school districts on these exciting opportunities for whole learners, working with parents and teachers. But we also need change at the state and federal level. Policymakers have a chance to advance meaningful change to a system that, while undergoing transformative change at the moment, can truly embrace these methods and lift up all students.

We all long for the day when the pandemic is behind us and life returns to some sort of normal. When that day comes, I hope we can look back and realize we used this unprecedented time to enact positive change for our country’s students.

Crystal Loose is an assistant professor of education at West Chester University. She’s also the Founder of Plant the Seed of Learning, a Lancaster-based nonprofit that works to educate families about brain development and education.