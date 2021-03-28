Decades ago, people imagined a 21st-century world filled with flying cars and peace on Earth.

Instead, what do we have in the year 2021? Grown adults verbally abusing each other online and trying to cancel anyone they disagree with.

Significant parts of our society have fallen prey to “cancel culture,” and there is no sign that it is going to stop soon.

Last June, Aunt Jemima announced a major rebranding, after critics argued that it promoted racial stereotypes. So, this summer, Aunt Jemima will officially become the Pearl Milling Co.

Many people celebrated the company's rebranding, arguing that it’s a great step toward racial equality.

But not everybody feels that way, including the family of Lillian Richard, the first woman to portray Aunt Jemima. Her family members feel that this rebranding is erasing history and the personal accomplishments of their relative.

Aunt Jemima isn’t the only victim of cancel culture, though.

Before the start of the 2020 NFL season, the Washington Redskins announced they would change their name and logo, so as to not offend Native Americans.

However, in a 2016 Washington Post survey, about 90% of Native Americans indicated that they didn’t care about the name of the football team.

Why? One possible reason is that the term “Redskin” was actually coined by Native Americans themselves in order to differentiate themselves from white people.

Also, Walter Wetzel, a Native American and former leader of the Blackfeet Nation and president of the National Congress of American Indians, provided some encouragement and ideas for the team’s logo.

Despite this history, Washington’s logo was replaced with a generic yellow W and the team is the Washington Football Team for now.

Do we not see the irony that people fighting for racial justice are essentially responsible for canceling some of the contributions and accomplishments of African Americans and Native Americans?

While cancel culture has gained attention more recently, it's been a problem for years.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick, the star quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, made a bold move when he took a knee during the national anthem.

Kaepernick, who led his team to multiple playoff wins and a Super Bowl appearance, took a knee to call attention to the issues of racial inequality and police brutality.

As the result of his silent protest, many fans canceled him by burning his jersey and calling for his release.

The public crusade to cancel Kaepernick succeeded; in March 2017, Kaepernick became a free agent and has yet to be signed by any team.

Kaepernick’s protests, in my view, didn’t hurt anyone. But I don’t believe Aunt Jemima or the Washington Redskins did, either.

Some people are simply out to cancel anyone or anything on the opposite side of their own political spectrum — and that hurts individuals, businesses and livelihoods.

And, far worse, it divides us politically.

It is time to stop playing this divisive game. It's time to cancel “cancel culture.”

Robbie McArdle is in 11th grade at Garden Spot High School.