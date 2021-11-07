Frederick Kelly, the man who invented multiple-choice tests, later stated his belief that the tests were too crude to be used and should be abandoned. And yet, for the past century, standardized testing has been the primary tool that most states and universities rely on to measure students’ and schools’ “success.”

The Pennsylvania Keystone Exams, which test our knowledge of literature, biology and algebra, are supposed to measure our readiness for college and careers. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania spent between $70 million and $100 million developing these exams.

These tests have taken on a life of their own, as many schools have used our scores to determine if we can graduate from high school.

Even worse than the Keystone Exams are college admissions tests. Exams such as the SAT and the ACT have an even greater impact on students’ long-term futures. Many students spend countless hours and some spend thousands of dollars preparing for a single standardized test — a marathon exam that’s supposed to showcase their academic abilities. As if a single exam could ever show the extent of a person’s critical thinking, motivation and creativity!

I’m not opposed to this education system. I’ve grown to appreciate the time, work and effort that my teachers put forth in helping their students think for themselves. I’m grateful for the education I’ve received here at Garden Spot!

However, I’m opposed to the overreliance on standardized tests. These shouldn’t be the ultimate deciding factor on what a student has learned or is capable of doing. Our value as people can’t be measured by a multiple-choice test.

Some families can afford for their kids to retake these tests multiple times, but most families cannot. Studies have shown that students from high-income households do better on these tests than those from low-income households.

According to SAT data from the nonprofit College Board, students from families earning more than $200,000 per year averaged a combined score of 1714 out of 1800 on that test, while students from families earning under $20,000 a year averaged a score of 1326 out of 1800. (That date is from 2014, before the test reverted to a top score of 1600.) And if kids have parents with graduate degrees, they average about 300 points higher on their SATs, compared to students with parents who have only a high school degree.

There’s a popular saying about education, dating to the 1800s, that goes like this: “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”

Standardized tests are like asking fish to climb trees. They’re only useful if we want to know which students are good at taking tests. Other than that, they provide no useful measure of an individual’s progress or performance.

We must eliminate standardized testing altogether. It’s neither a necessary nor practical way to measure a student’s abilities. There are better ways to evaluate our ability to achieve success in the classroom— and outside of it, too.

Shania Jagiah is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.