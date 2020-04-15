Lancaster County hospitals have in their possession valuable information on patients hospitalized here by COVID-19. They should be releasing that information — without names, street addresses or Social Security numbers, of course — to county officials and the news media.

It would be a major public service for our hospitals to make public daily the number of COVID-19 patients under their care and basic demographic information about those patients — age, sex, home municipality. Ideally, they also would note how many patients lived in nursing homes and how many had preexisting health problems.

Clearly, this information would assist public understanding of the pandemic. It would tell people where the virus has emerged most strongly and where it has not.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has provided this information for the individuals who have died from COVID-19. But to date, the hospitals refuse to make public their far larger — and more relevant — numbers on hospitalized virus patients.

The county has a website and staff ready and willing to post the data. So does LNP | LancasterOnline.

On Tuesday, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health released charts tracking its facilities’ test results (16% of which were positive) and the treatment status of Lancaster General Hospital inpatients with COVID-19: 39 total, 13 in the intensive care unit, eight on ventilators. But it did not release the more relevant data that county officials and the media want.

John Lines, director of communications for that health system, the largest in Lancaster County, says it cannot release that information because federal law — the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act — prohibits it. Doubtless other hospital public relations directors say much the same thing.

But that position is factually and legally wrong. And it defies common sense.

What the law says

Contrary to what hospital spokespeople claim, that health privacy law does not prevent release of nonpersonal information. It allows it.

“A major goal of the Privacy Rule (in the HIPAA law) is to assure that individuals’ health information is properly protected while allowing the flow of health information needed to provide and promote high quality health care and to protect the public’s health and wellbeing,” the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services says on its website.

The law protects all “individually identifiable health information” held by a hospital — name, address, birth date, Social Security number.

But there “are no restrictions on the use or disclosure of de-identified health information.” That is information stripped of “identifiers of the individual and of the individual’s relatives, household members and employers.”

The law goes further in promoting transparency. It states that medical record holders are “permitted, but not required, to use and disclose protected health information” for numerous purposes. Among them: “public interest and benefit activities” and “research, public health or health care operations.”

Finally, in a section on “Serious Threat to Health or Safety,” federal health officials say hospitals may disclose “protected health information that they believe is necessary to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to a person or the public.”

It could not be clearer. Personal information is confidential. Nonpersonal information that protects the public’s health and well-being is permitted (see bit.ly/HIPAAtext).

If this pandemic is not a “serious and imminent threat” to the public, what is?

The commonsense argument

When asked to release this information, hospital public relations folks will say, “We’d like to provide this general information, but HIPAA, you know, we just can’t do it.”

The implication is that, if the hospital officials release any information about their patients, even in the broadest demographic terms, federal agents will swoop down and punish them.

The hospitals’ position is untenable. It’s laughable. The federal government permits release of this information specifically for the situations like the one we now are in.

It is the hospitals alone — their administrators, their attorneys, their PR departments — that are choosing to hide this information from the public.

It is difficult to understand why this administrative bureaucracy would so unnecessarily risk undermining the reputation of institutions whose front-line workers are doing heroic, lifesaving work on a scale not seen for more than 100 years.

On one hand, our community sees hospital doctors, nurses, physicians assistants, respiratory therapists, lab workers, clerical staffers, aides, cooks, janitors, security officers all working incredibly hard — at personal risk to themselves and their families — to help the people of Lancaster County.

On the other hand, we see an administrative cadre aloof in their offices, refusing to tell the public, even in broad terms, about the patients whose lives their medical and support staff are saving.

Knowing who and where the virus is striking gives people a measure of understanding about the scope of this pandemic. No longer is the virus swirling around who-knows-where, hospitalizing who-knows-how-many. The numbers quantify the danger. They may reduce fear and worry. They may emphasize the need for continual compliance with public health recommendations.

It’s my fervent hope that hospital administrators understand that, in a crisis like this, they have a legal right and a social obligation to inform the public. No one is going to sue them for doing that. The feds are not going to prosecute.

If they can abandon this needless secrecy, they will quickly win the appreciation of public officials and the news media. Far more importantly, they will win the thanks and confidence of the public they serve.

Ernest J. Schreiber is a retired executive editor of the Intelligencer Journal/Lancaster New Era/Sunday News, predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline.