In an excellent column, “Important moment for Lancaster’s waterways,” which was published in the June 10 LNP | LancasterOnline, Jeff Swinehart, president and CEO of Lancaster Farmland Trust, discussed how available funds from the American Rescue Plan Act could make a once-in-a-generation investment in clean water and preserving working farms in Lancaster County through Pennsylvania’s Growing Greener program.

The news gets even better for Lancaster County. Growing Greener proposals in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would also make historic investments in community parks, in state park and state forest infrastructure needs, and in connecting and enhancing the county’s growing network of rail trails and other multi-use trails.

The pandemic has amply demonstrated that parks, forests and trails are essential to our communities, quality of life and economy. These assets enhanced our physical, mental and emotional health, and connected friends and families during uncertain times.

Where have you and your family spent quality time the past few years? Walking at Overlook Park? Looking for eagles and osprey at Susquehannock State Park? Knowing your child is thriving and gaining skills at a Lancaster Recreation Commission program? Enjoying the beauty of the wonderful preserves owned by the Lancaster Conservancy? Exercising and seeing so many of your friends and neighbors on the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail? Watching a child enjoy the zip line or smiling joyously on the special needs equipment at Amos Herr Park?

Visitation at Pennsylvania state parks in 2020 hit a record 47 million, a 26% increase over 2019, and has remained at high levels since.

Finding an available cabin or campsite on a summer weekend at a Pennsylvania state park is difficult. Phone data showed a 280% surge in local park visitation in some Pennsylvania counties during parts of 2020. A record 80,000 people used the Manor Township section of the Enola Low Grade Trail in 2021.

This surge in visitation has brought attention to and even exacerbated the significant backlog in maintenance and infrastructure needs at our parks. Pennsylvania’s state parks and state forests alone have an estimated $1.4 billion backlog in infrastructure repairs and deferred maintenance, including roads, bridges, dams, trails, water and sewer systems, cabins, restrooms and other facilities for visitors.

No one has attempted to calculate the immense backlog of infrastructure needs in Pennsylvania’s 6,000 community parks.

Pennsylvania received about $7.29 billion in American Rescue Plan funding for state and local infrastructure projects; to offset revenue losses related to COVID-19; for costs associated with the public health emergency; and for other critical capital projects. The remaining funds must soon be spent by legislators or be lost.

The General Assembly is now considering proposals that would use $500 million of remaining American Rescue Plan funds for a Growing Greener package that includes clean water projects, preserving working farms, community parks, state park and state forest infrastructure needs, trail and greenway projects, open space and other uses.

While the physical and mental health benefits of parks, trails and forests are well-known, research shows that they are powerful economic assets, as well. A Penn State University study found that every dollar invested in our state parks returned $12.41 in value-added income.

The last Outdoor Industry Association study prior to the pandemic found that Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy generated $29.1 billion in economic revenue, sustained 251,000 jobs, contributed $8.6 billion in wages and salaries and provided $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue.

New funding would also make it easier for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to complete major “trail gap” projects. The recent completion of the walkway over the magnificent Safe Harbor trestle on the Enola Low Grade Trail, the future reopening of the Martic Forge trestle, an extension of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail and other projects make Lancaster County a growing destination for bicyclists from our region and far beyond. These projects provide recreation for residents and create opportunities for new and existing small businesses.

Polling shows that increased funding for parks and trails is popular with the public. A statewide poll by Susquehanna Polling & Research found that 67% of Pennsylvanians, including 73% of Republicans, supported spending $125 million of American Rescue Plan funds to address the backlog of repairs, projects and maintenance issues in our state parks and state forests.

The main Growing Greener bills are state Senate Bill 525, sponsored by Republican state Sen. John Gordner, and state House Bill 2020, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver.

It is vital that our legislators know of your support for these proposals, as their fate will be decided by the end of June, when the General Assembly passes budget bills for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

Steve Stroman resides in Manheim Township and works with nonprofits on conservation, park, recreation and other issues.