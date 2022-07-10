In the 1964 movie “Dr. Strangelove,” Stanley Kubrick’s ingenious dark comedy about nuclear Armageddon, Cold War military and political leaders lose control of their own military technologies — including a “doomsday machine” designed to enshroud the Earth in radioactive fallout. The movie ends, famously, in total disaster. Kubrick’s ironic subtitle — “How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” — suggests that the ultimate catastrophe might have been averted if the power of nuclear weapons had been taken more seriously by more people.

Five years after “Dr. Strangelove,” a team at UCLA sent a message to the Stanford Research Institute over ARPANET, a computer network developed by the U.S. Defense Department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency. We are now more than 50 years into the digital revolution, and our enthusiasm for technological innovation shows little sign of waning. We like to look on the bright side of technological change and even admire what’s “game-changing,” “disruptive” and “transformational.” But is it too soon to stop worrying and love our smart speakers?

For years, I taught in Silicon Valley, where it was widely known that the captains of the digital age (among them, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs) set strict limits on the use of technology in their own households. I used to amuse my high school students with stories about the not-so-distant past — the world before mobile devices. It’s nearly impossible for today’s Wi-Fi-connected kids to imagine that students once read books and worked independently at home — they could not email their teachers, surf the web or text one another — from the time they left school in the afternoon to the time they arrived back at school the next morning.

Some downsides of the digital revolution have been evident for some time. We know that neuroscientists and computer programmers are designing apps and mobile devices in ways that demand more and more of our attention and that condition more and more of our behavior. We know that American kids ages 11 to 14 spend nine hours a day in front of screens — not including their school-related screen time. Teachers know that technology integration has made it harder for students to concentrate but easier to cheat.

Is there a chance we have been too quick to surrender our children, our mental faculties and our ethical principles to omnipresent gadgets?

Two local communities that have grappled for many decades with technological change are the Amish and the Mennonites. It’s widely known beyond Lancaster County that the members of these communities have sometimes disengaged deliberately from — or “opted out” of — certain aspects of the modern world. Less widely known are their reasons for doing so.

As farmers, the Amish have long made use of steam and gasoline engines and other labor-saving devices. But as early as the middle of the 19th century, the Amish began to think seriously about technology’s effect on their communities.

One hundred and fifty years before Instagram, the Amish expressed deep concerns about the cultural influence of photographic images. Amish ministers argued that photographs aroused the “lust of the eye” and encouraged sinful attachment to the things of this world. Making and possessing photographs, they believed, would lead to a preoccupation with image and appearance — and violate the biblical injunction against idol worship.

In the 20th century, first the telephone and then the automobile led to doctrinal splits among the Mennonites, a Christian community that (like the Amish) traces its roots back to 16th- and 17th-century Europe. Some Mennonite congregations renounced the use of these technologies; others did not. Tractors, radios and public grid electricity posed similar dilemmas, ethical as well as economic.

Both the Amish and the Mennonites understood that new technologies were quickly undermining traditional ways of doing things. They feared that technology would hasten the death of family farms, undermine their moral commitments, and facilitate unwanted contact between them and the corrupting influences that lurked outside their communities.

Over the years, these technology-limiting communities have sometimes made practical concessions to the modern world. But just as often they have acted collectively to implement meaningful restrictions on the use of technology. They have opted out of new technologies in order to preserve what matters most to them: stable, harmonious communities whose members live by the word of God.

Many Americans have begun to wonder whether our nation and its centuries-old institutions can survive the digital world. In the future, will it be said that we too acted courageously to protect the things that mattered most to us? The algorithms are getting smarter, and the metaverse is expanding. It’s not too late to start thinking for ourselves.

Justin Suran, a Camp Hill resident, has taught history at both the high school and college levels. “Dr. Strangelove” is one of his favorite movies.