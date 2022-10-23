Hello to the 351,707 registered voters in Lancaster County. We are 16 days out from the 2022 general election on Nov. 8, and regardless of the hype, it is a very important election. As a county commissioner, I am one of the three members of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, so I wanted to take this last chance to encourage you to vote.

The last day to register to vote is Monday. If you have a Pennsylvania driver’s license, you can register to vote online at the Department of State voter website. Registration can be completed online until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Now for mail-in ballots. Under current state law, you must request a mail-in ballot each year. This is easy to do at vote.pa.gov or by going to the county elections office in the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St. in downtown Lancaster. Fun fact: At the office, you can complete your mail-in ballot request and submit your ballot at the same time! You have until Nov. 1 to request a mail ballot. But waiting until Nov. 1 is putting a lot of faith in getting the ballot delivered, completed and returned to the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. So request your mail ballot now. Right now. Go ahead, stop reading for a moment and make the request. I’ll wait.

Mail-in ballots

As of Friday morning, 42,710 voters in Lancaster County had already requested mail-in ballots, and 23,904 completed ballots had already been received at the county elections office.

Since the May primary, the elections office has obtained almost $400,000 in new equipment to process mail-in ballots faster. This significant improvement automates tasks, allowing the elections office staff to work more efficiently. So, come Election Day, we expect most, if not all, mail-in ballots to be processed by the end of the day.

I know there have been questions about mail-in ballots without dates. In May, a federal court ruled that ballots with undated envelopes should be counted. So Lancaster County did. Note that in the May primary, there were only 84 undated ballots out of 21,947 mail-in ballots received, so only 0.38% of mail-in ballots did not have dates. A subsequent U.S. Supreme Court ruling invalidated the May ruling, and another legal action is underway. So, the county will once again segregate undated mail-in ballots, to be counted or not as directed.

The county elections office has been proactive on the above issue. Each mail-in ballot now comes with an instruction sheet (in English and Spanish) to remind voters to sign and date the voter declaration on the outer envelope (not the inner secrecy envelope). Since there is no longer a drop box in Lancaster County, if you come into the elections office to drop off your ballot (come in the Chestnut Street entrance and follow the signs) the professional staff at the counter will double-check your signature and date. Or mail it in, but do it soon and be sure to sign and date the voter declaration on the outer envelope.

I want to once again give a shout-out to Christa Miller, the county’s chief elections official, and her team in the elections office. Norma, April, Philip, Josette, Rachel, Mary, Courtney and Kenn: I am looking at you. This team supports the county’s 240 polling locations, our incredible 1,300-plus Election Day volunteers and all the voters in Lancaster County. And, because it is Lancaster County, we have more volunteers than needed (This is not the case around the state). Everyone will be working long hours up to and during the election. After the election is done, the elections office will be conducting audits and other post-election checks. Just like we always do in Lancaster County.

Political calculation

I wish I did not have to go into the next issue, but it apparently will not go away. Without any evidence or actual data, election deniers continue to disseminate fake information about stolen elections — and not just about the 2020 presidential election, but about the May primary, too. And when data is given to them proving no fraud occurred, their response is that the lack of evidence is the proof.

What is especially disheartening is that elected officials, in Lancaster County and around the state and country, continue to either support the lie or decline to call it out. This creates doubts and undermines trust in our electoral system. I find the tacit encouragement of these falsehoods to be straight-up political calculation.

Importance of voting

Now back to voting. In-person voting is from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Election Day. When voting, remember that no one can block your entrance to a polling location. No one but voters or credentialed officials can be closer than 10 feet to the door of the polling location. And no one can watch you vote.

While some might try to cause distractions at polling locations in order to support election falsehoods, I believe this will be minimal because, well, this is Lancaster County. We are better than that. And if someone does, we are prepared. Lancaster County will enforce your rights to cast your ballot and have it be counted.

I believe that if you don’t vote, you are invisible to politicians. If you don’t vote, they will work for themselves. Elections are when we vote for people who are going to work for us. Tell people you know to vote, people you meet to vote, and everyone who says “it does not matter” to vote.

Your three members of the Lancaster County Board of Elections all served our country in uniform, and swore an oath to the Constitution that gives you the power to select your government.

So, and I apologize for the visual, but imagine me as a cheerleader outside your house, apartment or work area yelling:

VOTE, DAMN IT!

VOTE, DAMN IT!

VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!

See you around the county.

Democratic Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot is a retired engineer and executive.