As the clock ticks out on the current state legislative session and we wait for Pennsylvania’s votes to be counted, it’s worth pausing to remember how very much we pay for the largest, most expensive legislature in the country — and how very little gets done.

The vote count itself is a window into that dysfunction. In June, election officials began asking for a legislative fix to allow pre-canvassing of ballots before Election Day. County commissioners from both red and blue counties wrote to legislators asking for help. Bucks County Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo, formerly a state representative for 25 years, wrote to former colleagues warning that, without legislation allowing pre-canvassing, “we’ll be forced to contend with a man-made disaster — one that easily could be avoided if our Legislature and governor would work together.”

Sadly, we’ve seen that the state Legislature can’t even work with itself. Less than 7% of bills introduced in each session make it through both houses. Bills passed unanimously from committee can wait forever for a vote in full chamber. Bills passed with bipartisan support in one chamber are ignored completely in the other. That allows legislators to blame others for inaction while pressing needs are ignored, session after session.

As early as 2003, the bipartisan legislative agency Center for Rural Pennsylvania began issuing reports and recommendations on broadband internet access. A 2007 report made clear that lack of internet access was harming economic development in rural regions of the commonwealth. Over the past decade, dozens of bills have been introduced to enable access desperately needed by farmers, businesses, educators and health providers. Those bills have gone nowhere, rarely considered in committee and never given a full chamber vote.

The most recent report, in 2019, made clear the digital divide has grown worse. Yet bills introduced in this legislative session were ignored completely until the pandemic threw the issue into public view. Even now, just one bill has made it to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. Passage of others, this late in the session, is unlikely.

The digital divide is just one among many pressing issues neglected, ignored or passed from one house or committee to another. Legislative committee chairs are rarely the most experienced or motivated in the arenas they serve. The current committee process provides little incentive for discussion of best practices and little opportunity for public input.

Inequity in school funding has been a campaign issue for legislative candidates dating back to the 1990s. For years, Pennsylvania has been among the worst states in the nation when it comes to school funding inequity. The inequities continue to grow, with schools in affluent areas spending three times more per student than schools in places like Reading or York. While some of our schools are among the most well-funded in the country, others regularly place on the list of most underfunded. The state contribution to education is among the lowest in the nation. Yet bills to address this and to relieve the resultant property tax burden on poor communities go nowhere.

The list of unaddressed problems in need of legislative solutions is long and growing longer. Pennsylvania has 18 cities with worse lead exposure than Flint, Michigan. Bills to address that die in committee. Pennsylvania lost more manufacturing jobs than any other state in 2019. Evidence-based proposals from groups like the Pennsylvania Economy League or the Brookings Institution get little attention, while partisan bills drafted by committee chairs fly through.

Our own coalition was formed to address gerrymandering in Pennsylvania, an issue of concern to founding members since 1990. Bills have been introduced on this issue across two decades. They are rarely given a committee vote and never given a vote in both houses. Despite public interest, resolutions of support from counties and municipalities, and more co-sponsors than any other bills in this session or the last, it’s unlikely any action will be taken before this session ends.

It doesn’t have to be like this. Some states have practices in place that ensure bills with public support are guaranteed consideration in committee. Some have rules that guarantee bills approved in committee go to a full chamber vote. Many guarantee bills passed in one house are given a vote in the other.

Many provide mechanisms to ensure that committee chairs are competent moderators. And most require that committees reflect the partisan makeup of the chamber, rather than allow one party to stack the committee, as is the case in the state House.

The Bipartisan Policy Center and Fair Vote list best practices to ensure collaborative policy making. Pennsylvania has none of those in place, earning a legislative fairness score of zero.

While you’re waiting for Pennsylvania's election results for days after the election, remember: It doesn’t have to be this way.

An end to gerrymandering would yield a more responsive state Legislature. Better procedural rules would guarantee things get done.

Our role as citizens doesn’t end after we vote. Change in Harrisburg won’t happen unless we pay attention, learn more, advocate and insist on a system that works for us all.

Learn more at FairDistrictsPA.com

Carol Kuniholm is the chair of Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan, statewide coalition of organizations and individuals working to create a process for redistricting that is transparent, impartial and fair.