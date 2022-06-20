American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr wrote “Father, give us courage to change what must be altered, serenity to accept what cannot be helped, and the insight to know the one from the other.”

This is a particularly vexing and heart-wrenching task in Ukraine. When doing nothing means more human suffering and intervening risks World War III, where do we find the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, the courage to change the things we can and the wisdom to know the difference?

The pages of history offer useful leads, but the lessons we learn depend on the chapters we read. A byword for appeasement, Neville Chamberlain’s trip to Munich in 1938 teaches that negotiation with Adolf Hitler did not bring “peace for our time” because a dictator’s appetite for conquest grows with every piece of territory that is surrendered.

President Lyndon Johnson’s escalation in Vietnam offers a cautionary tale on the limits of U.S. military power in an increasingly unpopular war.

The lesson of Afghanistan promises a neverending commitment in a forever war, with costs in blood and treasure as far as the eye can see.

If we heed the lessons of 1938 Munich and provide increased military aid to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin might get a bloody nose and his troops could flee with their tail between their legs. Russia might even abandon its claim to eastern Ukraine and return Crimea. But with no NATO boots on the ground opposing him and nuclear weapons in his back pocket, it is highly unlikely that Putin would back down.

The more likely scenario is a Vietnam-style proxy war between the U.S. and Russia on a fault line in Europe that was the epicenter for two major wars during the 20th century. The conflict could degenerate into another forever war that rivals Afghanistan.

History also offers useful lessons in diplomacy. At the height of the Cold War, arms control negotiations were largely decoupled from Soviet expansion around the world in order to reduce the stockpile of nuclear weapons.

The U.S. did support anticommunist dictatorships in Africa, Latin America and Asia on the misguided notion that the enemy of my enemy is my friend; but, in Europe, Washington was far more circumspect in the use of lethal force. Each administration refrained from providing military aid to countries outside NATO in order to avoid confrontation with Moscow and the risk of escalation to nuclear war.

Economic sanctions have a mixed record as a tool of diplomacy. They were largely successful in bringing the apartheid regime in South Africa to its knees, but all too often the unintended victims are the poor and powerless who are denied the basic necessities of everyday life such as access to food and medicine.

Perhaps the best sanction against the Russian oligarchy is to reduce the world’s dependence on fossil fuels. Over time, the decline in the price of oil that likely follow would undermine Putin’s ability to pay off his cronies in Russia’s military-industrial complex and ultimately lead to regime change.

Can Ukraine hold Russia to a stalemate in the meantime with military aid from NATO and force negotiations that are more on its terms? I hope I am wrong, but I seriously doubt it.

At the beginning of World War I, “little Belgium” put up quite a fight, but the resistance was ultimately overwhelmed by the savagery and ferocity of the German war machine.

I fear we may see a repeat of this pattern in Ukraine, with more displaced women and children seeking refuge from the carnage in neighboring countries.

I do not think the conflict will escalate into World War III, but Putin may win this battle and ultimately lose the war between autocracy and democracy.

The Soviet invasions of Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968 are examples of “battles” won by the Soviet Union. The U.S. policy response during both events may offer lessons that are the most relevant to the current crisis because supplying weapons to resistance fighters was not a line NATO was willing to cross.

As with the Soviet crackdown of the Hungarian Revolution more than a decade earlier, the Western powers did not actively support the Czechs in their “Prague Spring” because NATO’s Article 5 commitment to aid its allies in the event of an attack from Russia does not apply to non-NATO countries.

Less than a quarter of a century later, the Soviet system collapsed after years of sanctions, and the Cold War ended in 1991 without the West having to fire a shot. The Soviet republics and surrounding satellite states peacefully declared their independence, demonstrating that the people of Eastern Europe can be truly free only when the people of Russia are free.

In the interim, cooler heads prevailed and a hot war was averted in Europe because American leaders as far separated in their political views as Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan had the serenity to accept the things they could not change, the courage to change the things they could and the wisdom to know the difference.

Ricardo Richards has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania and a doctorate in international relations from Cambridge University. He teaches sociology, American government and international relations at Miami Dade College and Maryville University. He is a part-time Lancaster County resident.