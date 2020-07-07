Should schools in the School District of Lancaster be renamed because their namesakes — George Washington, James Buchanan, George Ross, Edward Hand — owned slaves? (Buchanan purchased slaves and transformed them into long-term indentured servants. As president, he supported pro-slavery interests.)

Should the statue of James Buchanan in Buchanan Park be removed, as was the figure of Native American-enslaving John Sutter in Lititz?

Should the historic marker at the site of Declaration of Independence signer Ross’ Lancaster home be treated as disrespectfully as the bust of civilization-destroying Christopher Columbus on Lenox Lane?

Given the recent incidents of police brutality and the climate of unrest, protests and riots that ushered in this summer, it is understandable that some people would like to eliminate the names and memorials, especially Confederate memorials, of white men who enslaved and mistreated Blacks and other minorities.

But all situations are not the same.

Renaming schools or even military bases should not be a major issue. Buildings are renamed all the time for reasons with less merit than that they were named for slave owners or Confederate military officers of the Civil War.

But all Confederate memorials are not alike, and they should not be treated alike. Some were erected for the same reason Lancaster’s Soldiers and Sailors Monument was erected in 1874: to honor the memory of those who fought and died for their country and community.

Other monuments, particularly those erected in the early and middle decades of the 20th century, were created to reinforce white supremacy.

Early this year, I visited the Confederate monument in Lancaster’s sister city, Lancaster, South Carolina. About 2,000 veterans, children and grandchildren of veterans, and other Lancaster residents attended the dedication of that memorial on Main Street in 1909.

The memorial’s primary purpose was to mourn and honor “Our Confederate Dead.” Dedicatory speeches praised the local chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy for raising $3,000 to purchase the memorial “through long years of arduous effort.”

Few of the early monuments were purchased and erected with ease.

For example, in Danville, Virginia, where I lived for five years, the Danville Ladies’ Memorial Association erected a Confederate memorial in Green Hill Cemetery in 1878. The association spent six years raising $2,000 to create the 25-foot-tall granite obelisk honoring “the fallen brave,” many of whom are buried nearby.

Similarly, the Ladies’ Memorial Association of Knoxville, Tennessee, began planning to build a memorial to that area’s Confederate dead in 1867 — two years after the war. A $4,600 memorial was not dedicated in Bethel Cemetery, with substantial financial support from Confederate and (consider this) Union veterans, until 1892.

Other monuments were delayed until late in the 19th century because the South had been burned by war and burdened by Reconstruction. Severely limited funds delayed memorialization.

Those first memorials were not designed to intimidate Blacks, as some people now insist. Southerners had more direct ways to do that. Black codes, Jim Crow laws, lynching and daily bigoted behavior served to oppress Blacks until white supremacists spurred additional monument building in the 20th century.

A petition now circulating in Lancaster, South Carolina, calls for removal of the relatively benign memorial to Confederate soldiers. Another petition urges that the monument remain in place. The memorial stands on private land and state preservation law protects it, but protesters have ignored similar laws in other states.

Move the early monuments to cemeteries or museums, if necessary. Add plaques describing the devastating legacy of slavery and racism that tarnishes many of the later memorials. But don’t trash the mourning monuments with those that seem to celebrate a continuation of white supremacy. Respect the difference.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP | LancasterOnline staff, writes “The Scribbler” column, which appears most Wednesdays. He can be reached at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.