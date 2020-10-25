Some Warwick High School students have said that online school is the worst. Last school year, I would have believed them. However, after experiencing online teaching a few weeks ago after being sick, I realize it is completely different than learning in person and has its own benefits.

One thing that students feel uneasy about is the socialization factor. In in-person classes, students used to have many opportunities to talk to other students, but the reality is that now with COVID-19 restrictions, it has become way harder to interact with those around you without using a device to communicate. Masks and social distancing make most students feel isolated even when they’re in the classroom.

This has made students stick to their phones more often than in years past. They should name this new phenomenon “too-attached-to-my-phone” disease — it has inflicted many, if not all, students.

Now, being in quarantine may mean very little interaction as well, because the only way you can interact is through the computer, but hear me out. If everyone texts anyway, why not do it from the comfort of your own home? And if students still have a crazy itch to talk, they can do so on a Google meeting, which is the same as a Zoom, with the teacher.

Another debatable topic regarding online schooling is how to stay accountable. With online schooling, it is easy to simply turn off the computer and not participate in classes or do your homework, while being physically in school means that students have to do their work. But if a student truly doesn’t mind being independent, not being nagged by a teacher, and working on homework at their own pace, it would be a good option. Plus, if the student misses a class, they can still see it later because it is supposed to be recorded for students who have been sick.

Overall, I would say either option is viable. Considering we are in the middle of a pandemic, I believe everyone can have a great school experience, whether physically in class or online.

Emily Huber is a senior journalism student at Warwick High School.