If you’re anything like me, you likely have disagreements with your co-workers, neighbors or even family members. Still, you work and live together, and more than likely find ways to improve your workplace, your community and your home life.

Your state Legislature is no different. In the 2019-20 legislative session in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed 650 bills — and of those bills, 98% of them received votes from both Republicans and Democrats.

The media and its allies consistently tell us our two major political parties refuse to work together, never get anything done, and all good ideas die in committee, but that’s just not true. While both parties certainly have disagreements, when it comes to moving our commonwealth forward, we have far more in common than what separates us.

The statistics I mentioned tell the real story: Our chamber did pass 650 bills — not a small number and, not surprisingly, left out of a previous column published in this paper (“Legislature is broken and in dire need of fixing,” Oct. 16) and 311 bills made it to the governor for his signature. Plus, about 65% of all bills passed our chamber with unanimous support from both sides of the aisle. This paper calls that overwhelming partisanship, and hundreds of bills signed by the governor "hardly anything" getting accomplished.

To be clear, these numbers do not include bridge and road naming bills, or celebratory resolutions. In its editorial last Sunday, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board happily left out the fact our House rules for this session ended the practice of votes on the kinds of honorary resolutions at which the board tried to poke fun. The statistics are a proven record of your Legislature working on your behalf to improve the direction of our commonwealth.

Critics of the Legislature will tell you a huge number of bills never face a vote, but I would argue, and this paper likely would agree, it should be hard to make laws, and not every idea is a good idea. Do we really need to vote on whether your cat must wear a seat belt?

One party should not just be able to push through whatever agenda it sees fit and our rules allow any member — regardless of political party — to participate by filing timely amendments to bills.

A change to any law that has a real impact on how we live our lives should go through a thorough process of review and scrutiny. For some, when their advocacy doesn’t work or isn’t as effective as they would like, they seek to change the rules. This is entirely the problem, and this approach should be rejected.

Our processes are bound by established rules we as lawmakers must follow. These rules ensure that our actions are transparent, fair and in the best interest of the commonwealth as a whole.

There are groups out there that will try to convince you that Harrisburg is broken, and our rules are out of touch. But do not be fooled. These critics are working to distract you from the truth, and their efforts are not as straightforward or well-intended as they may seem.

In the end, it should take facts and good arguments to win an issue, not rewriting rules to give every idea offered in the legislative process a “participation award.” If we go that route, we will promote the very mediocrity that these “reformers” are advocating against.

Your elected representatives carry your voice into every vote we take and bill we pass. We take that responsibility very seriously. That is one thing the members of our chamber do not disagree on — and we look forward to continuing to carry out that responsibility on your behalf.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler is a Republican who resides in Drumore Township.