The reputation of the Christian church in the West has taken a bit of a beating over the past year or so — some of the criticism undeserved and some of it well earned.

I’ve seen and heard attitudes describing the Christian church as too judgmental, too political, racist, homophobic, transphobic, hypocritical or overall irrelevant. Maybe the church has always been viewed this way by a certain number of people, but it’s probably not surprising to hear me, a pastor, say that I’m concerned about it. I’m concerned because those descriptions are not consistent with the reality of the church that Jesus started.

If you have asked the question, “Is the church still relevant in 2021?” here is my perspective on that question.

To understand the origin of the church, we must go to the Bible to see where it all began. There is a moment that Jesus had with his close followers in a region called Caesarea Philippi, which was filled with temples of various religions.

With this as a backdrop, Jesus asked them this question, “Who do people say I am?” They replied, “Some say John the Baptist; others say Elijah; and still others, Jeremiah or one of the prophets.”

“But what about you?” Jesus asked. “Who do you say I am?” (Matthew 16:13-16).

Jesus went from asking a very broad question, “What’s the word on the street about me?” to asking a very personal question, “Who do you say that I am?” Every person must wrestle with their personal answer to this question. Was Jesus just a good teacher, prophet, miracle worker, someone to be ignored, or is he the Son of God?

Simon Peter, one of his closest followers, answered, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:16).

In that moment, Jesus responded to Peter’s answer by introducing the concept of the church. Jesus replied, “Blessed are you, Simon Peter, son of Jonah, for this was not revealed to you by flesh and blood, but by my Father in heaven. And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church” (Matthew 16:17-18).

The word church comes from the Greek word ekklesia, which simply means, “gathering of people.” His church then is not a building or an organization. It is a gathering of people who believe Jesus is the Son of God — who came to this earth, was crucified on a cross as a sacrifice for the sins of humanity, and rose from the dead as the living Savior — so that all who trust in him will have eternal life.

Put simply, the church is a gathering of people who follow Jesus as their Lord and put into practice what he taught.

I wish I had the space here to tell you about how Jesus taught his followers to love their enemies. I wish I had the space to tell you how he dealt with a woman caught in adultery. When religious leaders wanted to stone her he said, “He who is without sin throw the first stone,” but said to the woman, “I don’t condemn you, but go and sin no more.”

I wish I had the space to tell you about how Jesus came to seek and save those who were lost. I wish I could tell you how Jesus taught his followers to be generous to the poor. I wish I had the space to tell you about one of the last recorded prayers of Jesus in John 17, in which he prayed for his followers to “be one” — that is, united, not at the expense of truth or holiness, but by following his commandment to love one another as Christ loved us.

My role as a pastor is not to tell people how I think they should live their lives, but instead to lead them to the same question, “Who is Jesus to you?” When a person chooses Jesus as their Lord, it is a decision to follow his way of life. A path that sacrifices autonomy and self-expression, but is filled with peace, joy and the contentment of living for a higher purpose than this world can offer.

To my friends who have walked away from church because of being treated harshly or feeling unloved in a church, I’m truly sorry. I wish those incidents didn’t happen because they don’t reflect the heart of Jesus. I encourage you to find your hope and healing in Jesus and his followers.

To my friends who have chosen to follow Jesus and obey his commands, I encourage you to stay true to his teachings found in Scripture.

To my friends who haven’t made a decision about faith, would you take time to consider how you would answer the question of who Jesus is to you personally?

The church that Jesus established stays relevant when imperfect people choose to follow Jesus, trust him, obey his teachings and love one another. And that’s a gathering that I still believe will influence this world for good.

- Matt Mylin is the lead pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: pastormatt@worshipcenter.org.