Our nation has struggled with race and equality since its founding. After hundreds of years, the struggle must come to an end.

On Oct. 31, the U.S. Supreme Court heard two cases that will determine whether affirmative action policies in college admissions decisions can continue. There have been hours and hours of questioning on the issue of whether race should be a factor in college admission.

No matter what race you are, you should not be given an advantage or disadvantage in admission to college. I believe that we would be moving backward if we continue to use race as a factor in admissions.

The colleges that are the focus of these Supreme Court cases are the University of North Carolina and Harvard University. With these colleges being a bit harder to get into — especially an Ivy League school like Harvard — the application process should give everyone an equal and fair chance of admission.

I think that race should not be a factor, but that where you come from should matter. Why not find other ways to give marginalized students or students from low-income families a fair chance?

You could submit your ZIP code to show where you were raised. This could then give you a boost in your potential acceptance, based on what school you attended, what education you received and how your environment may have affected you.

Being accepted by a school because of your race to make that school more diverse seems disingenuous. If you are a person who grew up in an area with fewer opportunities, being accepted into a school because of where you, as an individual, came from seems much more genuine.

There are many ways to fix the problem of college admissions and avoid having race as a main component of getting into a college. After considering all the facts, will the continuation of affirmative action policies bring our nation forward, or will it bring us backward?

Giulia Gelardi is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.