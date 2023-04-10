This is the season when dozens of ducks — most of them wild, many just passing through — descend on the placid waters of Lake Catherine at Long’s Park.

But this spring’s raft of ducks is different. Not only are there relatively few wild mallards in the lake, but the resident ducks — domestics probably dropped into the water by a local duck fancier —are a decidedly odd assortment: one snow-white Crested Pekin, one coal-black Cayuga and three Khaki Campbells.

These ducks have formed what might be termed an “integrated family.'' They hang around the “Welcome to Long’s Park sign” at the Park City end of the lake. If mallards approach, a member of the domestic group will chase them away.

Jim McMullin, an observant Manheim Township resident, introduced these ducks to the Scribbler, who has been fascinated watching them during several trips to the lake during the past few days.

The Pekin, which originated in China, is the most recognizable duck in the world. (Think Donald and Daisy Duck. Think Howard the Duck.)

A Crested Pekin is a relatively rare member of the breed. The crested duck sports a dense assortment of head feathers flopping off to one side. Pretty to look at but unhealthy in actuality. Such ducks have a genetic defect: the fancy hairdo grows out of a section of fatty tissue covering a gap in the duck's skull.

The Cayuga is entirely black, including bill and feet, except for subtle greenish and bluish iridescent feathering. Cayugas are named after Cayuga Lake in western New York.

Nate Huck, a Pennsylvania Game Commission waterfowl biologist, has identified the other ducks from photographs as Khaki Campbell males. They have dark brown heads but are otherwise largely covered in khaki and white feathers. They are a popular hybrid developed in Great Britain more than a century ago.

Besides harassing the mallards, these five disparate ducks have engaged in other comical behavior, sometimes swimming circles around or crashing into each other. Otherwise, they eat and sleep, float and waddle.

Of course, one other activity is of intense interest. One day, the Pekin noticed mallards engaging in sex on the water and swam directly alongside, apparently simply to observe. Duck sex is flamboyant, as well as buoyant. Donald Duck got an eyeful.

Another day, the Scribbler watched as the Khaki Campbells descended upon the female Cayuga on the lake shore. A passerby asked the Scribbler if the Khaki Campbells were trying to kill the Cayuga. Nope, just more fierce duck sex. Again, the Pekin stood close by to watch the proceedings.

Why is the Scribbler devoting so much space to duck behavior at Long’s Park? Doesn't he have anything better to write about? Not really!

The Scribbler grew up on a Pekin duck farm in Bird-in-Hand and so has an extremely ducky history. The Scribbler's grandfather, J. Harold Brubaker, placed some of Lake Catherine’s first domestic ducks in the water sometime in the 1950s.

They were not the first documented ducks to be dumped into Long’s Park, according to an old story told by Lancaster New Era reporter Herb Krone. Krone said Harry Blackstone Sr., the famed magician, ditched his fowl-filled vaudeville act following a Lancaster show at the beginning of the Depression in 1929. Krone took some of the birds to Long’s Park.

Now, how is that for a dandy duck story!

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.