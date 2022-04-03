Inequality plagues the lives of women all over the world, and female athletes are no exception. The difference in what female professional athletes make compared to their male counterparts is one of the largest issues of inequality in sports.

One fair and achievable way to solve the pay gap issue is for sports organizations to put the same percentage of income toward salaries for women’s and men’s professional leagues and teams.

Inequality was at the forefront of the tennis world in the 1970s, with icons like Billie Jean King putting in the work for equality. Since then, gender equality in tennis has been virtually achieved, with four of the largest tennis tournaments having equal prize money for women and men.

Unfortunately, other sports lack equality, especially in salaries. In women’s pro leagues, a smaller percentage of total revenue goes toward salaries, which leads to many female athletes not earning livable wages.

According an article by Rebekah Box on the website Athlete Assessments, most professional women’s basketball players have to play in multiple leagues throughout the year so that they have a sustainable income. Because there is no percentage match for the women’s and men’s leagues, female athletes have to overwork themselves, compared to men.

If a percentage match were to be implemented throughout women’s sports, all high-level athletes would be able to earn a much-deserved livable income.

When athletes on women’s teams don’t make an equal percentage of total earnings, the owners and league officials are saying they see women as being lesser.

At the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the winning team received $2 million, which was 2.7% of the tournament’s total revenue. At the previous year’s men’s tournament, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the winning men’s team received $35 million, which was 7.3% of the event’s earnings. FIFA and other large sports organizations shouldn’t want to be seen as valuing women less than men.

An argument could be made that it wouldn’t be plausible for professional women’s teams to put that much money into salaries — that women’s teams not being able to operate because of “equality” would actually be a step backward rather than a step toward equality.

But men’s pro sports organizations and teams can step up to help end the gap. The Norwegian men’s soccer team made the sacrifice of being paid less so that the women’s team could earn equal pay in 2017.

It is plausible for male athletes to sacrifice, because equality never comes without sacrifices. The real issue, however, is still with the sports organizations, not the male athletes. Leaps and bounds can be made for female athletes, and women in general, if sports organizations make percentage-matching a reality.

Morgan Martin is in the 10th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.