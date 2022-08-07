Lawmakers and judges don’t always consider the unintended consequences of their decisions.

Exhibit A: Some patients with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis now are finding it difficult to get a particular medication that has been critical in keeping their illnesses under control.

That medication is methotrexate. And the reason it’s become hard for some people to obtain is because the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering total bans on abortion in at least 10 states and near-total bans in some others.

Methotrexate is used to treat not only rheumatoid arthritis, but severe psoriasis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, lupus, Crohn’s disease and certain types of cancer.

It’s also used to treat ectopic pregnancies, in which the fertilized egg grows outside the uterus, dooms the pregnancy and threatens the life of the mother. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, methotrexate stops cells from growing, “which ends the pregnancy,” without requiring the removal of an affected fallopian tube.

It is an essential drug for women suffering the tragedy of an ectopic pregnancy.

It’s also an essential — and inexpensive — drug for me and people like me, who live with an autoimmune disease that, if left unchecked, would cause unceasing pain and progressive damage to not just our joints but tissues and organs. (Unlike wear-and-tear osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis is a systemic disease.)

I’ve been taking methotrexate — first by pill, then by injection — to control my rheumatoid arthritis for so long, I cannot remember when I first started.

All I know is that I likely couldn’t walk without it. And I probably couldn’t work without it.

Methotrexate suppresses my overactive immune system — which I’ve compared to a golf cart being driven by a daredevil adolescent, knocking out everything in its path — and reduces the inflammation that erodes joint tissue.

Because methotrexate can damage the liver, I undergo regular blood tests and take folic acid to mitigate some of its harsh effects. These are small prices to pay for a medication that has enabled me to keep moving.

As the Arthritis Foundation notes in a statement, methotrexate is “a well-established” U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved “therapy with a long track record of safety and effectiveness ... We believe health care should be individualized and patient-centered, and we advocate for joint medical decision-making in the provider-patient relationship. As such, the Arthritis Foundation supports unencumbered access to and coverage of FDA-approved drugs for managing arthritis in alignment with scientific and clinical guidelines, as well as evidence-based medical recommendations.”

The foundation said it is “quickly and actively engaging with many of our partner organizations, patient advocates, pharmaceutical industry and pharmacy partners, as well as federal and state governments to determine the best next steps to take to address this issue.”

I am grateful for this. But it shouldn’t be necessary.

Unfortunately, the post-Roe rush to ban abortion is claiming collateral victims, including the individuals who rely on methotrexate for their well-being.

One Missouri woman posted this on Twitter: “I called Walgreens to refill my script for methotrexate, which I take for RA and have for years. ‘Because of the new law,’ they won’t fill it without written OK from my rheumatologist that I am NOT using it to trigger an abortion. My RHEUMATOLOGIST.”

A Louisiana woman wrote: “I’m on injectable methotrexate for my RA. I refilled it last month. They canceled my refill until I called them. They wanted to verify that I’m too old to be fertile. What? Younger women have RA too right?”

Yes, they do.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has issued guidance warning that if a pharmacy refuses to fill a methotrexate prescription for someone with rheumatoid arthritis, it “may be discriminating on the basis of disability.” But clearly the problem persists.

Those of us who reside in Pennsylvania should be fine — at least for now.

But there are just two people I want to be involved in the decision-making process about my treatment regimen for rheumatoid arthritis, and that’s me and my excellent Johns Hopkins rheumatologist. I also seek input from my husband, whom I trust to have my best interests at heart.

I trust my wonderful pharmacist, too. And I don’t want to see her forced to cater to the whims of politicians. Her concerns should be pharmacological — not political.

More women than men get rheumatoid arthritis and it commonly manifests in middle age. But I was in my 20s when I was diagnosed. My only comfort was that a large arsenal of medicines was available to help me survive and thrive. Methotrexate, in particular, proved to be vital. That access to it now is threatened for some is unfathomable. And unacceptable.

